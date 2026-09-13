ETV Bharat / sports

Elena Rybakina Beats Aryna Sabalenka To Win US Open Title And Punctuate Her Rise To No. 1

Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, kisses the trophy after she won the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, Saturday ( AP )

New York: Elena Rybakina came to New York and took everything that had belonged to Aryna Sabalenka.

First, it was the No. 1 ranking in women's tennis, then the U.S. Open trophy. The tournament that for so long was a struggle for Rybakina turned into the site of her coronation.

Rybakina won her first U.S. Open title and punctuated her climb to the top of her sport by beating Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 on Saturday.

Rybakina had already been guaranteed to replace Sabalenka at No. 1 in the rankings next week and for good measure took the title that Sabalenka had won the previous two years.

"It's still so difficult to process what happened," Rybakina said. "Too many achievements these few weeks."

It was the third Grand Slam title for Rybakina and the second this year — both against Sabalenka on hard courts. She opened the season by beating Sabalenka for the Australian Open title.

This time, Rybakina stopped Sabalenka's 19-match winning streak at the U.S. Open, where she hadn't lost since falling to Coco Gauff in the 2023 final.

Rybakina earned $5.5 million, the largest prize in Grand Slam history, and tied Sabalenka and French Open winner Mirra Andreeva with a tour-high three titles this season.

Sabalenka falls short of third straight title in New York

Sabalenka took home $2.8 million but it was clear how little that meant to her, as she smashed her racket after a brief hug with Rybakina at the net.

Sabalenka was trying to become the first person since Serena Williams from 2012-14 to win three in a row at Flushing Meadows.

"I was just out there competing, trying to do my best with what I had there today," Sabalenka said. "Not good enough."

Rybakina dethroned the champ without even having her best stuff. The WTA Tour leader in aces got less than half of her first serves in but instead put Sabalenka under constant pressure with a strong return game, racking up 12 break chances and converting three, which was all she needed.

The third meeting of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in a U.S. Open women's final since 2000 was the first to go the way of the challenger. Williams was the top seed for the other two, beating her sister Venus in 2002 and Victoria Azarenka in 2013.

The numbers didn't signify much this time, because they are going to flip Monday. Sabalenka has held the top spot for 99 consecutive weeks, but Rybakina gained enough points to unseat her simply by reaching the semifinals.

She didn't stop there.