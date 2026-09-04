ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive: Elena Mishra’s Parents Reveal Her Journey Of Becoming The Youngest Female Player Ever To Get FIDE Rating

- By Bhawani Sankar Das

Bhubaneswar: Four is an age when most children are just getting acquainted with the alphabet, numbers, and toys. However, Elena Mishra from Odisha has established her talent across the 64 squares of a chessboard. By achieving an official international chess rating at such a young age, Elena has caught the attention of the global chess community.

Her success is not just an individual achievement; it highlights her expertise in a game requiring patience, concentration, calculation, strategic planning, and quick decision-making. Elena Mishra has become the youngest female player to feature in an official FIDE rating list.

Elena Mishra’s parents speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

India’s youngest FIDE-rated player

The wonder kid from Odisha has become India's youngest player to achieve an international FIDE chess rating. She attained a FIDE rating of 1432 at the age of just 4 years, 6 months, and 16 days.

In the September FIDE rating list, Elena’s blitz rating was 1432. Along with this, Elena achieved another rare feat: she is currently the only female player born in or after 2022 to hold an official FIDE rating in any time-control format.

Chandrima Ghosh, Elena's mother (ETV Bharat)

She achieved this rating after participating in the Odisha State Blitz FIDE Rating Open Chess Championship 2026 organized at Mother’s Public School in Bhubaneswar. She broke the previous record held by Delhi's Arini Lahoti, who secured a rating at 5 years and 10 months. FIDE ratings serve as a key benchmark for measuring international chess performance, making her early entry into this list an indicator of her deep talent.

Chess background in the family

Her family's close connection to chess plays a significant role in her development. Elena is the daughter of Odisha’s second Grandmaster, Swayams Mishra, and Chandrima Ghosh. Having parents who are stalwarts in international chess has provided an encouraging environment in Elena’s journey so far.

Grandmaster Swayams Mishra, Elena's father (ETV Bharat)

However, experts note that a chess environment alone does not guarantee such success; Elena’s personal interest, concentration, practice, and joy in playing form the foundation of her journey. FIDE rating entry and FIDE titles (such as GM, IM, WGM, or WIM) are distinct milestones; while her current achievement marks her entry into the rating list, earning titles will require traversing many more stages.