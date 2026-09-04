Exclusive: Elena Mishra’s Parents Reveal Her Journey Of Becoming The Youngest Female Player Ever To Get FIDE Rating
Elena Mishra’s parents revealed her journey of becoming the youngest female player to get a FIDE Rating.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
- By Bhawani Sankar Das
Bhubaneswar: Four is an age when most children are just getting acquainted with the alphabet, numbers, and toys. However, Elena Mishra from Odisha has established her talent across the 64 squares of a chessboard. By achieving an official international chess rating at such a young age, Elena has caught the attention of the global chess community.
Her success is not just an individual achievement; it highlights her expertise in a game requiring patience, concentration, calculation, strategic planning, and quick decision-making. Elena Mishra has become the youngest female player to feature in an official FIDE rating list.
India’s youngest FIDE-rated player
The wonder kid from Odisha has become India's youngest player to achieve an international FIDE chess rating. She attained a FIDE rating of 1432 at the age of just 4 years, 6 months, and 16 days.
In the September FIDE rating list, Elena’s blitz rating was 1432. Along with this, Elena achieved another rare feat: she is currently the only female player born in or after 2022 to hold an official FIDE rating in any time-control format.
She achieved this rating after participating in the Odisha State Blitz FIDE Rating Open Chess Championship 2026 organized at Mother’s Public School in Bhubaneswar. She broke the previous record held by Delhi's Arini Lahoti, who secured a rating at 5 years and 10 months. FIDE ratings serve as a key benchmark for measuring international chess performance, making her early entry into this list an indicator of her deep talent.
Chess background in the family
Her family's close connection to chess plays a significant role in her development. Elena is the daughter of Odisha’s second Grandmaster, Swayams Mishra, and Chandrima Ghosh. Having parents who are stalwarts in international chess has provided an encouraging environment in Elena’s journey so far.
However, experts note that a chess environment alone does not guarantee such success; Elena’s personal interest, concentration, practice, and joy in playing form the foundation of her journey. FIDE rating entry and FIDE titles (such as GM, IM, WGM, or WIM) are distinct milestones; while her current achievement marks her entry into the rating list, earning titles will require traversing many more stages.
"My mother taught me chess. I love playing it. I practice 4 to 5 hours every day and use tactics to defeat my opponents." She aims to become a Grandmaster when she grows up. Moving from age-category competitions, Elena has now earned a spot on the official rating list of FIDE, the governing body of international chess,” Elena said.
Attaining an official FIDE rating at such a young age is a significant early milestone in Elena's career. Although her rating is currently limited to the blitz category, gaining experience by competing in more tournaments remains her primary objective, prioritising skill enhancement over merely breaking records.
Only female player from the 2022 batch
Prior to this international achievement, Elena secured notable success at the state level by becoming the girls' champion in the 2026 Odisha State Under-7 Chess Championship. Born in 2022, she was considerably younger than most competitors in the Under-7 category.
She has also competed in the Under-9, Under-11, and Under-13 categories. Winning a competitive state tournament like the Under-7 championship at her age demonstrates her exceptional talent, showing how rapidly her chess journey is progressing.
Elena’s father praises her achievement
Elena’s father revealed that "The global chess body FIDE has three formats: Classical, Rapid, and Blitz. Elena achieved a Blitz rating—which is like the fast-paced T20 format of cricket. She earned this at the Odisha State Blitz FIDE Rating Open Chess Championship 2026.”
“Based on her blitz rating, Elena is currently the youngest in the world. We entered her in the tournament primarily to gain competitive experience and were not expecting this, but she performed unexpectedly well. She achieved a major milestone at a very young age, and we are proud of our daughter,” he added.
“It is too early to predict the future; as long as she enjoys playing on her own terms without pressure, she should continue. I only play with Elena; the credit for her success goes to my wife, Chandrima, who teaches her."
Elena’s mother reveals her chess journey
Elena’s mother, Chandrima Ghosh, revealed that her daughter started participating in chess competitions at the age of 2 years and 10 months.
"When Elena was a year old, we gave her a chessboard as a toy. Once she recognized the moves, we taught her through fun activities. By 2 years and 10 months, she started participating in competitions and learning tactics,” Ghosh stated.
“In her first tournament in the Khordha district, she didn't know how to checkmate yet, but she gradually gained experience by playing matches. She went on to play state, national, and even international matches in Japan by the age of 3 years and 4 months. As parents, we aim to provide her with exposure through open tournaments, and if she retains her passion, she will certainly move forward,” she added.
Chief Minister congratulates Elena
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi has congratulated Elena on her achievement.
"Heartiest congratulations to Elena for making history. At an age when most children take their first steps in education, she has left her mark on the chess world. Her success in a mental game like chess brings pride to Odisha, reflecting her extraordinary talent, dedication, and determination,”