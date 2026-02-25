ECB Breaks Silence On Future Of Pakistan Players In The Hundred Amidst Reports Of Boycott
ECB has stated in an official statement that there is no room for discrimination and also warned that strict action could be taken.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: After the reports around the boycott of the participation of Pakistan players in The Hundred emerged, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has issued a statement. In a joint statement released on Tuesday, the ECB asserted that there is no room for discrimination and also warned that strict action would be taken against any such conduct.
“The Hundred was established to reach new audiences, grow the game of cricket and ensure that everyone — regardless of ethnicity, gender, faith, nationality or otherwise — feels they belong in our sport. Players must not be excluded on the grounds of nationality,” the joint statement from the ECB and all eight franchise owners read.
In a joint statement, the ECB and all eight of The Hundred team franchises have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring The Hundred continues to be a competition that is inclusive, welcoming and open to allhttps://t.co/VxG5HPaxS5— England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) February 24, 2026
“As the governing body responsible for running the tournament, the ECB is committed to ensuring there is no place for discrimination and has regulations in place to take robust action against any such conduct.”
According to a report published by the BBC last week, four franchises linked to IPL team owners Manchester Super Giants (RPSG Group), MI London (Reliance), Southern Brave (GMR) and Sunrisers Leeds (Sun Group) were expected to overlook the 68 Pakistan players registered at the auction.
Only a few Pakistani cricketers have featured in IPL-owned franchises in overseas leagues since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Pakistani player Usman Tariq has featured for Sharukh Khan's franchise, Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Also, the Pakistan players have featured in the ILT20 for teams like MI Emirates, which have an Indian ownership.
MI London is committed to ensuring The Hundred is a competition that it is inclusive, welcoming and open to all.— MI London (@MILondonCricket) February 24, 2026
Players must not be excluded on the grounds of their nationality.
Alongside the other seven teams, we commit to selection being based solely on cricketing… pic.twitter.com/oOZgJJX3cA
Talking about The Hundred, only two Pakistani players featured in the last edition, while nine in total have appeared across five editions.
A total of 67 Pakistan players - 63 men and four women have registered for the auction, including the entire men’s T20 World Cup squad.
After the reports around overlooking Pakistani players emerged, opener Sahibzada Farhan had stated that he is keen to participate in the competition despite the rumours. England skipper Harry Brook termed it ‘a shame’ if Pakistan players were excluded from the priority by the franchises.