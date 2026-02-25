ETV Bharat / sports

ECB Breaks Silence On Future Of Pakistan Players In The Hundred Amidst Reports Of Boycott

Hyderabad: After the reports around the boycott of the participation of Pakistan players in The Hundred emerged, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has issued a statement. In a joint statement released on Tuesday, the ECB asserted that there is no room for discrimination and also warned that strict action would be taken against any such conduct.

“The Hundred was established to reach new audiences, grow the game of cricket and ensure that everyone — regardless of ethnicity, gender, faith, nationality or otherwise — feels they belong in our sport. Players must not be excluded on the grounds of nationality,” the joint statement from the ECB and all eight franchise owners read.

“As the governing body responsible for running the tournament, the ECB is committed to ensuring there is no place for discrimination and has regulations in place to take robust action against any such conduct.”