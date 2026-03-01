ETV Bharat / sports

Iran Israel War: ECB Suspends England Lions vs Pakistan Shaheen Fixture After Iran's Strikes In UAE

Hyderabad: The ongoing conflict involving USA, Iran and Israel has affected the cricketing schedule as well. After Iran reportedly carried out military strikes Dubai's Palm Jumeirah resort, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have suspended the scheuled fixture between the England Lions and Pakistan Shaheens which was set to played in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The ESPNCricinfo reported that the fixture scheduled for the Tuesday has been called off.

The decision comes after the United States and Israel carried out air strikes on Iran and they responded with reataliatory strikes which also included attack in UAE. The 25-player Lions squad remains in UAE as the country's airspace has been shut off due to the ongoing tensions in the middle east region.

"The safety and security of our teams and staff is our top priority. We are in contact with security experts and the Government in relation to current events in the Middle East and are following official advice. Tomorrow's second 50-over game between England Men's Lions and Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi will no longer go ahead, and we are delaying the departure of England Women for their proposed trip to Abu Dhabi next week. We will continue to monitor and assess the situation and official advice in relation to the future of these trips," an ECB spokesperson confirmed in a statement.