ETV Bharat / sports

Duleep Trophy 2026: East Zone Lifts Their First Title In 14 Years Thanks To Ishan Kishan’s Double Hundred

Hyderabad: East Zone put an end to their 14-year wait, winning the Duleep Trophy by defeating the South Zone based on the first-innings lead in the final. Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrated the triumph with stumps in hand as East Zone won the competition for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

East Zone post 708

East Zone opted to bat first in the final of the Duleep Trophy, and they controlled the proceedings right from the start. Ishan Kishan played a sensational knock of 270 runs from 334 deliveries laced with seven sixes. Kumar Kushagra played a supportive hand with a knock of 101 runs from 132 deliveries laced with five sixes. The innings from the duo helped the team post a mammoth total of 708.

South Zone all out for 336