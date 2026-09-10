Duleep Trophy 2026: East Zone Lifts Their First Title In 14 Years Thanks To Ishan Kishan’s Double Hundred
East Zone defeated South Zone on the basis of the first-innings lead to win the Duleep Trophy for the first time since 2012-13.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: East Zone put an end to their 14-year wait, winning the Duleep Trophy by defeating the South Zone based on the first-innings lead in the final. Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrated the triumph with stumps in hand as East Zone won the competition for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
East Zone post 708
East Zone opted to bat first in the final of the Duleep Trophy, and they controlled the proceedings right from the start. Ishan Kishan played a sensational knock of 270 runs from 334 deliveries laced with seven sixes. Kumar Kushagra played a supportive hand with a knock of 101 runs from 132 deliveries laced with five sixes. The innings from the duo helped the team post a mammoth total of 708.
𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙁𝙚𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 🏆— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 10, 2026
Congratulations to the Ishan Kishan-led East Zone on winning their third #DuleepTrophy title 👏👏#EZvSZ | @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/u6D4UvOTEp
South Zone all out for 336
Tilak Varma led the charge for South Zone, playing a knock of 99 runs laced with nine boundaries. Devdutt Padikkal scored 62 runs. However, other batters, except for these two, disappointed and the team were bundled out for 336. Mukesh Kumar picked three wickets, while Mohammed Shami, Md Kounain Quraishi and Shikhar Mohan picked two wickets each.
Handshakes in the middle to conclude a fantastic Final 🤝— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 10, 2026
East Zone clinch the #DuleepTrophy 2026 title by virtue of first-innings lead 🏆#EZvSZ pic.twitter.com/4DJjNHkAHD
East Zone had a chance to hand a follow-on to the opposition, but they chose to bat in the second innings, declaring on 388/7. Ishan Kishan shone with the bat once again, scoring 80 runs. Md Kounain Quraishi played a knock of 116 runs. MD Nidheesh picked two wickets.
Both captains agreed to a draw, and East Zone won on the basis of the first-innings lead.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi disappoints
Young Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was in the limelight ahead of the Duleep Trophy final after putting on an impressive show in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. However, he failed to live up to expectations and managed to score only 52 runs across two innings.