ETV Bharat / sports

Duleep Trophy 2026: Ishan Kishan Registers Highest Score By A Wicketkeeper-batter In Tournament History

Hyderabad: East Zone captain Ishan Kishan played a magnificent captain's knock against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final. He was retired hurt after scoring 250 runs off 301 balls, an innings that included 27 fours and 7 sixes and then returned to the crease on the third session of the day.

With this feat, Ishan Kishan became the highest run-scorer among wicketkeepers in the Duleep Trophy. He surpassed the previous record held by Naman Ojha, who had scored 217 runs in an innings in 2014.

Resuming his innings from an overnight score of 111 on the second day, Ishan played according to the merit of the ball and completed his maiden first-class double century off 270 balls at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He also stitched together crucial partnerships with Kumar Kushagra (101) and Anukul Roy (45), helping his team's total cross the 600-run mark.

East Zone heads towards a big total