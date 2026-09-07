Duleep Trophy 2026: Ishan Kishan Registers Highest Score By A Wicketkeeper-batter In Tournament History
East Zone captain Ishan Kishan retired hurt after scoring 250 runs in the Duleep Trophy final.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: East Zone captain Ishan Kishan played a magnificent captain's knock against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final. He was retired hurt after scoring 250 runs off 301 balls, an innings that included 27 fours and 7 sixes and then returned to the crease on the third session of the day.
With this feat, Ishan Kishan became the highest run-scorer among wicketkeepers in the Duleep Trophy. He surpassed the previous record held by Naman Ojha, who had scored 217 runs in an innings in 2014.
- It's Duleep Trophy Final.— Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) September 7, 2026
- Captain of East Zone.
- Completed 250* runs from 300 balls.
- First Ever Double Hundred in FC.
JUST STAND & SALUTE TO CAPTAIN ISHAN KISHAN. 🙇🫡 pic.twitter.com/GCLSgGuYIU
Resuming his innings from an overnight score of 111 on the second day, Ishan played according to the merit of the ball and completed his maiden first-class double century off 270 balls at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He also stitched together crucial partnerships with Kumar Kushagra (101) and Anukul Roy (45), helping his team's total cross the 600-run mark.
East Zone heads towards a big total
At the time of writing, the East Zone has scored 682 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. The Chepauk pitch has been excellent for batting so far, and most of the batters have managed to get good starts. With the exception of Vaibhav Suryavanshi (44) and Sudip Gharami (6), every batsman scored at least fifty runs, contributing to the team's massive total.
An innings of pure class 👌— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 7, 2026
Watch 🎥 snippets of Ishan Kishan's fantastic double century so far 💯💯
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/KQf5Km69nk#DuleepTrophy | #SZvEZ | @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/jOndIaA5Uo
South Zone captain Tilak Varma appeared largely helpless for much of the two days due to the magnificent batting display. He set defensive fields against the East Zone batters, allowing them to score runs without facing any pressure.
It is worth noting that the winner is likely to be decided based on the first-innings lead. It will be interesting to see at what score East Zone eventually declares its innings. The bowling lineup of the Ishan Kishan-led team includes Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar, against whom batting will not be easy for South Zone.
Ishan Kishan becomes seventh batter
Ishan Kishan has become the seventh batsman to score a double century in the Duleep Trophy final. Prior to him, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Raman Lamba, Anshuman Gaekwad, Yusuf Pathan, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Yashasvi Jaiswal had achieved this feat.