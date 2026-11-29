East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming ISL 2026-27: Where And How To Watch Kolkata Derby?
East Bengal will be up against Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League 2026-27 fixture on November 29
Published : November 29, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Kolkata: The Indian Super League 2026-27’s high-profile clash between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan is all set to take place on November 29, Sunday. This is the sixth match between the two teams this year across all competitions.
East Bengal have won two matches so far, occupying the eighth position in the standings. Mohun Bagan is at the top of the standings with five wins from six matches they have played in the tournament so far.
East Bengal are the defending champions, and Mohun Bagan won the previous edition before that.
Kolkata, in the business of being Kolkata before the #BoroMatch. 📹 Watch #EBFCMBSG live on YouTube, Sony Sports Network and #SonyLIV. 📺 #WeAreOpen https://t.co/21iHLpVm2o— MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 29, 2026
Mohun Bagan, coached by Panagiotis Dilmperis, lost their tournament opener to NorthEast United FC but won five matches in a row after that to earn 15 points. Dejan Drazic and Lee Erwin have scored three goals each for the team.
Antonio López Habas’ East Bengal are at seventh in the ISL 2026-27 standings with seven points from four matches. The Red and Gold Brigade won two matches in a row but drew against SC Delhi and lost against Chennaiyin after that.
৮৫ মিনিট। জার্সি খুলে উল্লাস, উত্তাল যুবভারতী। ⚡ Edmund Lalrindika lit up the #KolkataDerby last season. 🔥 Watch #BoroMatch live on YouTube, Sony Sports Network and #SonyLIV. 📺 #MGISL13 #WeAreOpen https://t.co/D4QcqhfNIr— MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 29, 2026
Ake Arnaud Loba is East Bengal's top scorer with four goals and two goals from four matches.
Head-to-head
East Bengal have an upper hand as they have won 130 times in the Kolkata Derby as compared to Mohun Bagan’s 107 wins. However, East Bengal are yet to win the ISL when they have faced Mohun Bagan across 11 meetings. Nine of them were won by Mohun Bagan while two ended in draws.
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan live streaming details
When is the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby in ISL 2026-27?
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby will start at 7:30 PM IST at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.
Where to watch the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby in ISL 2026-27?
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby in ISL 2026-27 will be streamed on the Sony Sports Network and will be streamed on the ISL YouTube channel.