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East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming ISL 2026-27: Where And How To Watch Kolkata Derby?

Manvir Singh was Mohun Bagan Super Giants ( IANS )

Kolkata: The Indian Super League 2026-27’s high-profile clash between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan is all set to take place on November 29, Sunday. This is the sixth match between the two teams this year across all competitions.

East Bengal have won two matches so far, occupying the eighth position in the standings. Mohun Bagan is at the top of the standings with five wins from six matches they have played in the tournament so far.

East Bengal are the defending champions, and Mohun Bagan won the previous edition before that. Mohun Bagan, coached by Panagiotis Dilmperis, lost their tournament opener to NorthEast United FC but won five matches in a row after that to earn 15 points. Dejan Drazic and Lee Erwin have scored three goals each for the team. Antonio López Habas’ East Bengal are at seventh in the ISL 2026-27 standings with seven points from four matches. The Red and Gold Brigade won two matches in a row but drew against SC Delhi and lost against Chennaiyin after that. Ake Arnaud Loba is East Bengal's top scorer with four goals and two goals from four matches. Head-to-head