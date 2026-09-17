ETV Bharat / sports

East Bengal Squander 2-0 Lead To Draw Against Al Hussein

Amman: East Bengal FC squandered a two-goal lead to be held to a 2-2 draw by Jordanian Pro League champions Al Hussein SC in their AFC Champions League Two Group D opener here.

The ISL champions led 2-0 at half-time, courtesy of goals from Daniel Ramírez and Anwar Ali, but Al Hussein, in front of their home fans, scored two goals of their own in the second half to rescue a draw.

East Bengal will now face Iraq's Al Shorta SC on the second matchday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on October 13. The draw marked the first point for an Indian club in Asia's second-tier men's club competition since it was rebranded to the ACL Two in 2024-25.

East Bengal took an early lead, opening the scoring in the ninth minute after Edmund Lalrindika’s effort bounced awkwardly for Yazeed Abulaila, with the Al Hussein custodian only able to palm the ball towards Ramirez, who gleefully tucked it home.

Al Hussein roused themselves from their slumber and created several chances with Aref Haitham cutting in from the right flank to fire just over the bar before Pedro Henrique’s powerful header was thwarted by Prabhsukhan Singh Gill in East Bengal’s goal.