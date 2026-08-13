ETV Bharat / sports

East Bengal Script Stunning Comeback To Beat Al Arabi 4-1, Qualify For ACL Two Group Stage

Players in action during the AFC Champions League Two preliminary-stage knockout match between East Bengal FC and Kuwait’s Al-Arabi SC at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday ( IANS )

Kolkata: East Bengal produced a stunning late comeback to beat Kuwait's Al Arabi SC 4-1 in extra time and qualify for the group stage of the AFC Champions League Two at the Salt Lake Stadium, here on Wednesday.

The new-look home side under Antonio Lopez Habas looked set for a disappointing exit after trailing 0-1 with just 14 minutes of regulation time remaining following Anayo Iwuala's 76th minute strike from a penalty.

But Jay Gupta's 90th-minute equaliser changed the game before East Bengal, who are playing with an all-Indian defence in the absence of Spanish centre back Nacho Monsalve, took complete control in extra time against the Kuwait Premier League runners-up.

Captain Mohammed Rashid put the hosts ahead in the 108th minute before substitute David Lalhlansanga added a third in the 117th. Rohit Danu completed the turnaround in the first minute of stoppage time in extra time.

East Bengal, who won the Indian Super League last season, their first top-flight triumph in 22 years to qualify for the continental competition, will now enter the West Region group stage in the continent's second tier club football. The group phase will feature 16 teams playing in a round-robin format with home-and-away fixtures.

The first half was played at a frantic tempo with both teams not planning on sitting back, Al Arabi sounded the opening warning with Zeid Qunbar dragging a shot wide from outside the box in the fifth minute.

Backed by the home crowd, East Bengal kept Sulaiman Abdulghafoor busy with the Al Arabi custodian fielding Basim Rashid’s powerful effort before reading Jesin Thonikkara’s attempted curler perfectly.

Al Arabi were left wondering how they did not go ahead in the 23rd minute when Kenean Maleko burst into the box and his shot from an acute angle appeared to squirm past Prabhsukhan Gill, only for the East Bengal goalkeeper to recover in time to claw the ball away from the goal line.

East Bengal came close soon after the restart when Bipin Singh missed a golden opportunity in the 50th minute.