ETV Bharat / sports

East Bengal Crowned Champions Of ISL, End 22-Year Wait

Kolkata: East Bengal FC were crowned champions of the Indian Super League for the very first time here on Thursday, ending a 22-year-old title drought in the country's top-tier competition and quenching their passionate fans' yearning for silverware after a thrilling five-horse race to the top prize.

East Bengal, one of the country's most decorated football clubs alongside its arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant, emerged triumphant after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, even as Mohun Bagan, another contender for the prize alongside Mumbai City FC, Punjab City and Bengaluru FC heading into the decisive final round of fixtures, rallied to beat Sporting Club Delhi 2-1 at Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Mumbai FC beat Punjab FC 2-0 in their face-off, while Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC played out a goalless draw in an inconsequential game. East Bengal, though, were made to work hard until the last minute after Alfred's brilliant first-time finish put Inter Kashi in lead on the 15th minute.