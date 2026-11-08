East Bengal Scripts History; Becomes First Indian Team To Reach AFC Women's Champions League Knockout Stage
East Bengal reached the AFC Women’s Champions League quarter-finals as one of the best third-placed teams after a 2-0 loss to 4.25 SC.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST
Kolkata (West Bengal): East Bengal scripted history on Saturday, November 7, becoming the first Indian team to qualify for the knockout stages of the AFC Women's Champions League. The team made it to the knockouts despite suffering a 0-2 loss to 4.25 SC of North Korea in their last Group B clash at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.
4.25 SC sits at the top of the points table with nine points, followed by Hwacheon KSPO WFC (South Korea) on six points. East Bengal advanced to the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams across all groups.
FIRST INDIAN CLUB 🇮🇳 TO QUALIFY FOR THE AWCL KNOCKOUTS ✊ #JoyEastBengal #MoshalGirlsInAsia https://t.co/vVvkNRylCw— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) November 7, 2026
The Indian’s women’s league champions’ 2-1 win over Ho Chi Minh City WFC (Vietnam) turned out to be decisive for their journey into the quarterfinals, which are scheduled to be played on March 27-28 next year.
Who will East Bengal face next?
The draw for the knockout stages will take place at AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on December 3. The Moshal Girls will be unseeded, and they are likely to be drawn against either of the defending champions and Group A toppers Naegohyang Women's FC (DPR Korea), Group C toppers PFC Nasaf (Uzbekistan), or the best second-placed side, Melbourne City FC (Australia).
HISTORY CREATED!!!!! EAST BENGAL QUALIFY TO KNOCKOUTS OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE!!!!! 🇮🇳❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/BWP6n2C4QE— IFTWC - Indian Football (@IFTWC) November 7, 2026
How did East Bengal advance in knockouts despite just one group stage win?
East Bengal finished third in Group B with 3 points from 3 matches (1 win and 2 losses) and a goal difference of -4. According to the tournament rules, the top two teams from each group plus the two best third-placed teams head into the knockouts.
Uzbekistan side PFC Nasaf took the best third-place spot with six points, while East Bengal tied on 3 points with Group A's third-placed side Ayeyawady United FC of Myanmar. But the goal difference (GD) proved to be the deciding factor, with East Bengal having a GD of -4 as compared to Ayeyawady's -6.
East Bengal results in group stage matches
November 1 - Ho Chi Minh City Women's FC 1 vs 2 East Bengal FC
November 4 - East Bengal FC 1 vs 4 Hwacheon KSPO WFC
November 7 - East Bengal FC 0 vs 2 4.25 SC
0-2 loss in last group stage fixture
In the fixture played on Saturday, 4.25 took the lead in the second minute as Pak Ok-i swung in a cross for Han Jin-hong, who converted it into a goal. With just two minutes of regulation time left in the first half, 4.25 found their second goal as Jong Pok-yong set up Oh Sol-song for a tidy finish after a free-kick caused chaos in East Bengal’s penalty area.
The North Korean side got another chance in the 68th minute as Oh took a big jump to get to Myong Yu-jong’s cross but failed to send her header over the bar.