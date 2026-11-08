ETV Bharat / sports

East Bengal Scripts History; Becomes First Indian Team To Reach AFC Women's Champions League Knockout Stage

Kolkata (West Bengal): East Bengal scripted history on Saturday, November 7, becoming the first Indian team to qualify for the knockout stages of the AFC Women's Champions League. The team made it to the knockouts despite suffering a 0-2 loss to 4.25 SC of North Korea in their last Group B clash at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

4.25 SC sits at the top of the points table with nine points, followed by Hwacheon KSPO WFC (South Korea) on six points. East Bengal advanced to the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams across all groups.

The Indian’s women’s league champions’ 2-1 win over Ho Chi Minh City WFC (Vietnam) turned out to be decisive for their journey into the quarterfinals, which are scheduled to be played on March 27-28 next year.

Who will East Bengal face next?

The draw for the knockout stages will take place at AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on December 3. The Moshal Girls will be unseeded, and they are likely to be drawn against either of the defending champions and Group A toppers Naegohyang Women's FC (DPR Korea), Group C toppers PFC Nasaf (Uzbekistan), or the best second-placed side, Melbourne City FC (Australia).

How did East Bengal advance in knockouts despite just one group stage win?

East Bengal finished third in Group B with 3 points from 3 matches (1 win and 2 losses) and a goal difference of -4. According to the tournament rules, the top two teams from each group plus the two best third-placed teams head into the knockouts.

Uzbekistan side PFC Nasaf took the best third-place spot with six points, while East Bengal tied on 3 points with Group A's third-placed side Ayeyawady United FC of Myanmar. But the goal difference (GD) proved to be the deciding factor, with East Bengal having a GD of -4 as compared to Ayeyawady's -6.