Dutch Referee Rob Dieperink Passes Away At 38 After FIFA World Cup Snub
Rob Dieperink was selected as a VAR for the FIFA World Cup 2026 but was omitted from the list.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: It has been only a few days since South African star Jayden Adams’s death shook the footballing world. The fraternity has suffered another setback as another unexpected development has emerged. Referee Rob Dieperink, who was initially selected to make his World Cup debut but was later dropped from the tournament, has passed away at 38.
Dieperink passes away at 38
Dutch football referee Rob Dieperink has passed away at the age of 38, and the reason behind the death is yet to be disclosed. The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) paid tribute to the most respected official through a statement after his demise.
"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Rob Dieperink. With Rob, we lose a highly valued referee, but above all, a kind and dedicated colleague," the KNVB said.
🚨 According to L’Équipe:— KinG £ (@xKGx__) July 13, 2026
• Dutch referee Rob Dieperink has reportedly been found dead after being removed from the World Cup officiating team.
• He had originally been selected as a VAR official for the 2026 World Cup.
• One month before the tournament, he was dropped… pic.twitter.com/nKf30xmsU0
FIFA also offered their condolences.
"On behalf of the entire football community, we extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends and the Dutch Football Association. May he rest in peace," the governing body said.
Dropped from the list of World Cup officials
Dieperink has been officiating in the Dutch league Eredivisie since 2017 and also worked as a VAR official during Euro 2024. He was initially selected in the list of officials for the FIFA World Cup 2026 as a video assistant referee, according to a report by the BBC.
However, his name from the list was erased after he was arrested by London's Metropolitan Police over allegations of sexually assaulting an underage boy. Although the investigation was later dropped because authorities found insufficient evidence , FIFA did not reinstate him in the list of officials.
Former 2026 FIFA World Cup VAR official Rob Dieperink has reportedly died at home.— Pä uL (@Miraclephr36427) July 14, 2026
The referee was dropped from the tournament over allegations that were later dismissed by police after investigations found no evidence against him.
Authorities are now investigating his death. pic.twitter.com/MLvPvy9Azw
Dieperink denies all allegations
The Dutch referee had said that he was unfairly accused.
"It saddens me greatly that I have been wrongly accused," he told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.
"From the beginning, I have fully cooperated in the police investigation and also immediately gave full openness to FIFA, UEFA and the KNVB.”
Dieperink’s last high-profile tournament
Before his removal, Dieperink’s significant assignment was in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinals on April 9, where Crystal Palace beat Fiorentina 3-0.