ETV Bharat / sports

Dutch Referee Rob Dieperink Passes Away At 38 After FIFA World Cup Snub

Hyderabad: It has been only a few days since South African star Jayden Adams’s death shook the footballing world. The fraternity has suffered another setback as another unexpected development has emerged. Referee Rob Dieperink, who was initially selected to make his World Cup debut but was later dropped from the tournament, has passed away at 38.

Dieperink passes away at 38

Dutch football referee Rob Dieperink has passed away at the age of 38, and the reason behind the death is yet to be disclosed. The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) paid tribute to the most respected official through a statement after his demise.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Rob Dieperink. With Rob, we lose a highly valued referee, but above all, a kind and dedicated colleague," the KNVB said.

FIFA also offered their condolences.

"On behalf of the entire football community, we extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends and the Dutch Football Association. May he rest in peace," the governing body said.

Dropped from the list of World Cup officials