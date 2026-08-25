Duleep Trophy 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns Bowler; Takes Two Wickets In Four Balls
After failing with the bat in the Duleep Trophy, Vaibhav surprised everyone by taking two wickets in a single over with the ball.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi is currently showcasing his talent in the domestic Duleep Trophy, representing the East Zone. After failing with the bat against the North Zone, he demonstrated another facet of his game with the ball; he stunned everyone by claiming two wickets in a single over with his left-arm orthodox spin, revealing that there is much more to his game than meets the eye.
Two wickets in four deliveries
15-year-old Vaibhav has earned a spot in the Indian T20 team thanks to his spectacular batting in the IPL. He is known for his explosive batting style. However, he also showcased his prowess with the ball while playing for the East Zone, claiming two wickets in just four balls.
LADIES & GENTLEMEN - MEET VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI, THE BOWLER. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/LSHlZtKvFW— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 25, 2026
He secured his first wicket by dismissing Kishan Lyngdoh, who stepped out of the crease to hit a big shot off a flighted delivery and ended up handing a catch to the fielder at point. Later in the same over, Suryavanshi bowled a quick delivery to Imliwati Lemtur, inducing an edge that was caught by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.
Earlier, the young player opened the innings for East Zone but failed to convert his aggressive start into a big score, getting out for eight runs off six balls—an innings that included two fours.
While his batting is the primary reason for the buzz surrounding him, Suryavanshi's bowling offered another intriguing glimpse of his all-round skills. Vaibhav has also been appointed as the vice-captain of the East Zone team, a decision which had surprised some, given his age and limited experience at the first-class level.
North Zone facing a potential innings defeat
As for the match, East Zone batted first and scored 467 runs for the loss of 10 wickets. In reply, North Zone's first innings folded for just 111 runs, giving Ishan Kishan's East Zone a massive lead of 356 runs. Consequently, North Zone was forced to follow on. They have scored 128 runs for 8 wickets in their second innings but still trail by 228 runs to avoid an innings defeat.