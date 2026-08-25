ETV Bharat / sports

Duleep Trophy 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns Bowler; Takes Two Wickets In Four Balls

Hyderabad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi is currently showcasing his talent in the domestic Duleep Trophy, representing the East Zone. After failing with the bat against the North Zone, he demonstrated another facet of his game with the ball; he stunned everyone by claiming two wickets in a single over with his left-arm orthodox spin, revealing that there is much more to his game than meets the eye.

Two wickets in four deliveries

15-year-old Vaibhav has earned a spot in the Indian T20 team thanks to his spectacular batting in the IPL. He is known for his explosive batting style. However, he also showcased his prowess with the ball while playing for the East Zone, claiming two wickets in just four balls.