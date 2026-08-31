ETV Bharat / sports

Duleep Trophy 2026: South Zone Gets Crucial Lead Of 90 Runs Thanks To Tilak Verma’s Unbeaten Hundred

Hyderabad: South Zone put themselves in a commanding position on the second day of the Duleep Trophy semifinal against North Zone. Skipper Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 106 laced with seven boundaries while Shreyas Gopal produced a knock of 88 runs. Other batters chipped in with small contributions to help the South Zone take a first-innings lead of 90 runs on stumps on Day 2.

North Zone were all out on 195 on the first day, and South Zone resumed the second day on 2/40. Also, South Zone had a poor start as Gurnoor Brar struck thrice in the first session, which left them reeling at 80/5 at one stage.

Tilak then forged an alliance with Gopal and the duo stitched a stand of 175 runs for the sixth wicket to turn the tide in the South Zone’s favour. Their partnership was broken in the final session when Gopal nicked one on the bowling of Arshdeep Singh.