Duleep Trophy 2026: South Zone Gets Crucial Lead Of 90 Runs Thanks To Tilak Verma’s Unbeaten Hundred
Tilak Verma finished the day with a knock of 106 runs to help South Zone take a decisive first-innings lead.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: South Zone put themselves in a commanding position on the second day of the Duleep Trophy semifinal against North Zone. Skipper Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 106 laced with seven boundaries while Shreyas Gopal produced a knock of 88 runs. Other batters chipped in with small contributions to help the South Zone take a first-innings lead of 90 runs on stumps on Day 2.
North Zone were all out on 195 on the first day, and South Zone resumed the second day on 2/40. Also, South Zone had a poor start as Gurnoor Brar struck thrice in the first session, which left them reeling at 80/5 at one stage.
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That moment when Tilak Varma got to his 💯 🙌— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 31, 2026
The South Zone captain leads from the front with a gritty century 💪#DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/uSlM9xN6Vw
Tilak then forged an alliance with Gopal and the duo stitched a stand of 175 runs for the sixth wicket to turn the tide in the South Zone’s favour. Their partnership was broken in the final session when Gopal nicked one on the bowling of Arshdeep Singh.
Gurnoor Brar was the pick of the bowlers for North Zone, taking four wickets while conceding 70 runs. Arshdeep Singh and Anshul Kamboj picked two wickets each.
Why is the first-innings lead crucial?
According to the rules of the Duleep Trophy, the result of the match will be determined on the basis of the first-innings lead if the fixture ends in a draw. Now, as South Zone has earned a first-innings lead, it is mandatory for North Zone to eke out a win to advance into the semifinal. Otherwise, North Zone will move ahead into the summit clash of the competition.
Interestingly, in the other semifinal between Central Zone and East Zone, both teams have posted an exact total of 266 in their first innings. The situation has created an uncertain scenario as a definite rule to determine the winning team in the case of a draw remains scarcely known. However, some reports suggest that a coin toss will take place to determine a winner if first-innings scores are tied and the match ends in a draw.