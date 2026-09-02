ETV Bharat / sports

Duleep Trophy 2026: South Zone Secures 24th Final Appearance With Seven-Wicket Win Over North Zone

Hyderabad: The final of the Duleep Trophy 2026 is set to be played between South Zone and East Zone. South Zone booked their place in the Duleep Trophy final for the 24th time, beating North Zone by seven wickets in the semis. Tilak Varma played a crucial role in South Zone’s win with a knock of 51 runs. He was awarded Player of the Match for an impressive performance with the bat in both innings.

With the win, South Zone continued their dominance in the tournament. In the past, the team has won 13 titles from 23 final appearances in the tournament.

North Zone started their second innings on 256/7 on the fourth and last day of the semifinal against South Zone. They were trailing by 117 runs in the first innings and so needed a solid total in the second innings to challenge the opposition. However, the team lost their remaining three wickets for just 41 runs in the first session of the fourth day.