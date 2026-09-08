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Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: South Zone Post 242/6 On Day 3; Team Trailing By 466 Runs

South Zone looks in deep trouble as they are chasing a total of 708, with the pitch offering a lot of turn from the surface.

duleep trophy 2026 final
East Zone cricket team (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 8, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: East Zone have strengthened their position in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final after posting 708 in the first innings. South Zone were reduced to 242/6 at the end of Day 3 in the clash, and their first target will be to avoid a follow-on and reach at least a total of 508. With stakes high in the encounter, the batting unit will have to dish out an impressive performance.

Devdutt Padikkal (62) scored a half-century, while Tilak Varma was at the crease by the end of the proceedings, scoring 56 runs. However, none of the other batters managed to pile up a century for the South Zone. With just two more days to go and South Zone in need of covering a huge deficit of 466 runs, the contest looks tilted in favour of the East Zone.

Captain Tilak remains their hope, and he will now need to pull a rescue act to take the team out of the troublesome situation as the ball has started turning viciously.

Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar picked two wickets each. Md Kounain Quraishi and Shikhar Mohan scalped one wicket each.

Earlier in the match, Ishan Kishan’s 270 helped East Zone post a mammoth total of 708. Kishan amassed 270 runs laced with seven sixes. Kumar Kushagra also played a key role for the team, scoring 101 runs laced with five sixes.

East Zone have won the Duleep Trophy twice in the 2011/12 and 2012/13 seasons. The team will aim to clinch the silverware for the third time this year.

Squads

East Zone: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Shikhar Mohan, Ishan Kishan (c), Md Kounain Quraishi, Anukul Roy, Mohammed Shami, Abhijit K Sarkar, Mukesh Kumar.

South Zone: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Shikhar Mohan, Ishan Kishan (c), Md Kounain Quraishi, Anukul Roy, Mohammed Shami, Abhijit K Sarkar, Mukesh Kumar

TAGGED:

EAST ZONE VS SOUH ZONE
DULEEP TROPHY SCORE
DULEEP TROPHY 2026 FINAL
DULEEP TROPHY FINAL LIVE STREAMING
DULEEP TROPHY FINAL

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