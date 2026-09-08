ETV Bharat / sports

Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: South Zone Post 242/6 On Day 3; Team Trailing By 466 Runs

Hyderabad: East Zone have strengthened their position in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final after posting 708 in the first innings. South Zone were reduced to 242/6 at the end of Day 3 in the clash, and their first target will be to avoid a follow-on and reach at least a total of 508. With stakes high in the encounter, the batting unit will have to dish out an impressive performance.

Devdutt Padikkal (62) scored a half-century, while Tilak Varma was at the crease by the end of the proceedings, scoring 56 runs. However, none of the other batters managed to pile up a century for the South Zone. With just two more days to go and South Zone in need of covering a huge deficit of 466 runs, the contest looks tilted in favour of the East Zone.

Captain Tilak remains their hope, and he will now need to pull a rescue act to take the team out of the troublesome situation as the ball has started turning viciously.

Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar picked two wickets each. Md Kounain Quraishi and Shikhar Mohan scalped one wicket each.