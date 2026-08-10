Driver’s Son From Rajasthan Leaps 2.21 Metres To Win Silver At U 20 World Athletics Championships
The family’s financial position began to improve after Basant was selected for the Indian Navy in August 2025 and helped repay loans, reports Shankal Lal.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
Anupgarh: From a government school playground in a small Rajasthan village to the podium of a global athletics championship, 19-year-old Basant Kumar Meghwal has made a leap that will remain etched in the sporting history of the country and the world as well. A resident of 12 AB village in the Anupgarh region of Sri Ganganagar district, Basant won the men’s high jump silver medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon, after clearing 2.21 metres.
With the achievement, he became the first Indian high jumper to win a medal at the World U20 Championships. His success sparked celebrations in his village and family. The result and final standings were confirmed by World Athletics Championships organisers.
Basant began the final by clearing 2.06 metres on his first attempt. He crossed 2.12 metres on his second attempt and then cleared 2.17 metres. At 2.21 metres, he succeeded on his second attempt, equalling his personal best. However, he and the other leading competitors were unable to clear 2.24 metres.
As three athletes had cleared 2.21 metres, the medals were decided according to the number of failed attempts. Algeria’s Younes Ayachi cleared the height on his first attempt to win gold. Basant took silver after clearing it on his second attempt, while Britain’s Otis Poole, who succeeded on his third attempt, received bronze.
अनूपगढ़ के खिलाड़ी बसंत कुमार मेघवाल ने विश्वपटल पर रचा इतिहास!— Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) August 9, 2026
2026 विश्व एथलेटिक्स अंडर-20 चैंपियनशिप में पुरुषों की हाई जंप स्पर्धा में 2.21 मीटर की शानदार छलांग लगाकर रजत पदक जीतने पर बसंत कुमार को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। 🥈
बसंत कुमार मेघवाल विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप… pic.twitter.com/DyindkaCse
Former sarpanch and panchayat administrator Vasudev Meghwal described the achievement as a proud moment for the entire region. “Basant’s 2.21-metre jump represents the triumph of his struggle, hard work and self-belief,” he said.
The world championship medal marks yet another milestone in Basant’s rapidly growing record journey.
While he had won gold at the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong with a jump of 2.20 metres on May 30, 2026, he earlier cleared 2.21 metres at the U20 Federation Cup in Bengaluru in April, a performance that helped him get into the Indian team.
#IndianNavy🇮🇳 athletes shine at the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships, being held from 05–09 Aug 2026 at Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, USA.— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 9, 2026
🥈 Basant Kumar Meghwal, Petty Officer, won Silver in the Men's High Jump with 2.21 m, becoming the first and only Indian high jumper… pic.twitter.com/Z25Wr2ihAG
Basant has so far won eight gold medals in the U20 category.
Basant’s sporting journey began at the government school in his village, where he studied from Class I to Class XI. His interest in high jump was noticed by the school’s physical education teacher, Iqbal Singh, who provided him initial training and encouraged him to pursue the sport seriously. He later completed Class XII at Khalsa School in Sri Ganganagar. In 2023, he underwent nearly six months of specialised training in the district.
His sporting career received a decisive boost in 2024 when he was selected for the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru. There, he also received guidance from Sahana Kumari, a former Indian women’s high jump national record holder.
Basant’s international success has become a yardstick now for the youths of the generation. He stands as an example of a man with strong resolve who refused to be limited by financial hardships.
His father, Gangaram Meghwal, works as a driver, while his mother, Roshni Devi is a homemaker who also rears livestock. With limited means to even manage two square meals a day, supporting a promising athlete like Basant - with cost of training, travel and sporting equipment - was not easy.
"We borrowed money from relatives and acquaintances to fund Basant’s training. But we were confident that his hard work would yield results," says Gangaram who also adds that the family’s financial position began to improve after Basant was selected for the Indian Navy in August 2025, helping them repay the earlier loans.
The eldest of three siblings, Basant has now transformed his family’s sacrifices and his years of disciplined training into a landmark international achievement.
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