ETV Bharat / sports

Driver’s Son From Rajasthan Leaps 2.21 Metres To Win Silver At U 20 World Athletics Championships

Anupgarh: From a government school playground in a small Rajasthan village to the podium of a global athletics championship, 19-year-old Basant Kumar Meghwal has made a leap that will remain etched in the sporting history of the country and the world as well. A resident of 12 AB village in the Anupgarh region of Sri Ganganagar district, Basant won the men’s high jump silver medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon, after clearing 2.21 metres.

With the achievement, he became the first Indian high jumper to win a medal at the World U20 Championships. His success sparked celebrations in his village and family. The result and final standings were confirmed by World Athletics Championships organisers.

Basant Kumar Meghwal (ETV Bharat)

Basant began the final by clearing 2.06 metres on his first attempt. He crossed 2.12 metres on his second attempt and then cleared 2.17 metres. At 2.21 metres, he succeeded on his second attempt, equalling his personal best. However, he and the other leading competitors were unable to clear 2.24 metres.

As three athletes had cleared 2.21 metres, the medals were decided according to the number of failed attempts. Algeria’s Younes Ayachi cleared the height on his first attempt to win gold. Basant took silver after clearing it on his second attempt, while Britain’s Otis Poole, who succeeded on his third attempt, received bronze.

Former sarpanch and panchayat administrator Vasudev Meghwal described the achievement as a proud moment for the entire region. “Basant’s 2.21-metre jump represents the triumph of his struggle, hard work and self-belief,” he said.