ETV Bharat / sports

Doping Cases Rock Indian Wrestling, WFI Issues Strict Anti-doping Advisory

New Delhi: A string of doping and whereabouts-related cases involving Indian wrestlers, including two Asian Games selections and fresh U23 national medallists, has prompted the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to issue a stern advisory stressing that athletes must take personal responsibility for anti-doping compliance.

The advisory comes after Asian Games-bound wrestlers Mukul Dahiya (86kg freestyle) and Deepanshu (130kg Greco-Roman) were removed from India's squad following doping cases, leaving the country without entries in both weight categories at the upcoming continental Games.

"WFI had sought a replacement of Deepanshu with Ronak Dahiya but the federation was told that replacement was allowed only in case of an injury and not for doping violation," a WFI source told PTI.

"Lack of education among wrestlers is a major issue and that's why they miss tests which they are supposed to take under whereabouts rules. That's why we have issued this advisory," added the source.

Dahiya, who had won silver at the 2026 Asian Championships, was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after testing positive for the stimulant Mephentermine.

His sample was collected during the Asian Games selection trials at the SAI centre in Lucknow on May 31, when he finished first in the 86kg category.

"Mukul, in his explanation, says that he took an injection on the advise of his friend wrestler. Now is this acceptable? The wresters will have to take responsibilities for what they consume and put in their bodies," a miffed WFI official said.

Deepanshu, meanwhile, has been handed an eight-year ban, according to a WFI source, after his latest positive test for Stanozolol was treated as a second anti-doping offence.

He had previously served a three-year ban for the same substance and returned to competition last year before winning the Asian Games selection trials in May. The two cases have cost India two wrestling spots at the Asian Games, reducing the wrestling contingent from 18 to 16. The doping concerns have since spread to the U23 level.