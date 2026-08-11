ETV Bharat / sports

‘FIFA Would Be Making A Terrible Mistake’: Donald Trump Backs FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Hyderabad: US President Donald Trump has come out in defence of the FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, saying replacing him would be a ‘terrible mistake’

The controversy erupted after the failure of FIFA’s World Cup sell-off plan seems to be spiralling out of control, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino facing a lot of flak. Recently, UEFA, AFC and CONCACAF have signed a joint letter which refers to a leader who "abandoned their duty" by breaking trust "through deception".

"There remains no recognition that attempting to sell an interest in the FIFA World Cup was a profound failure of judgment - not just a procedural misstep, but a fundamental breach of trust with the very institutions FIFA exists to serve,” a three-page document read.

Why is Infantino facing a lot of criticism?

Infantino is facing scrutiny after his controversial plan to sell a stake in the men’s World Cup to private investors collapsed recently. The proposal included the formation of FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), which will handle the commercial and operational aspects of the marquee tournament.