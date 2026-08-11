‘FIFA Would Be Making A Terrible Mistake’: Donald Trump Backs FIFA President Gianni Infantino
US President Donald Trump warned that replacing Gianni Infantino as FIFA President would be a terrible mistake.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: US President Donald Trump has come out in defence of the FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, saying replacing him would be a ‘terrible mistake’
The controversy erupted after the failure of FIFA’s World Cup sell-off plan seems to be spiralling out of control, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino facing a lot of flak. Recently, UEFA, AFC and CONCACAF have signed a joint letter which refers to a leader who "abandoned their duty" by breaking trust "through deception".
"There remains no recognition that attempting to sell an interest in the FIFA World Cup was a profound failure of judgment - not just a procedural misstep, but a fundamental breach of trust with the very institutions FIFA exists to serve,” a three-page document read.
Why is Infantino facing a lot of criticism?
Infantino is facing scrutiny after his controversial plan to sell a stake in the men’s World Cup to private investors collapsed recently. The proposal included the formation of FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), which will handle the commercial and operational aspects of the marquee tournament.
The proposal included selling a 20 % stake to the private investors. The controversy has resulted in calls for the removal of Infantino as FIFA president.
Trump backs Infantino
US President took to his Truth Social account to back the FIFA president amidst growing criticism towards him.
“FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing president Gianni Infantino,” Trump wrote in his post.
“He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented. If he is gone, it will never be as successful or profitable again!”
This is not the first occasion when Tump has publicly defended the FIFA Chief. After their first meeting in 2018, it seems that the bond between the heads of the two organisations has grown stronger. Trump was awarded FIFA’s peace prize in December. Also, Trump was presented with a personalised gold trophy and medal during the FIFA World Cup draw ceremony in Washington, DC.