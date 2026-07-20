ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: Donald Trump Remains On Podium In Awkward Scenes During Spain’s FIFA World Cup Celebrations

Hyderabad: US President Donald Trump was once again in the headlines, and this time football was the reason behind his being in the limelight. The President received loud boos from the section of the crowd before the FIFA World Cup trophy presentation celebration. Later, he was asked to step aside as Spain celebrated their victory over Argentina.

Trump walked onto the field alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino for the post-match ceremony in New Jersey, where Spain beat defending Champions Argentina 1-0 in extra time. Infantino had stated before the final that Trump would hand the World Cup trophy to the winning skipper.

Donald Trump with World Cup winning team (DC POOL/ AFPTV)

When the duo initially stepped towards the podium, there were boos from the crowd. But the reactions subsided as the medal ceremony started, where Trump and Infantino presented medals to both players and the coaching staff.

Trump refuses to leave the stage