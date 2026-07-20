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Watch: Donald Trump Remains On Podium In Awkward Scenes During Spain’s FIFA World Cup Celebrations

The clip showing FIFA President Gianni Infantino asking US President Donald Trump to move aside is going viral on social media.

FIFA World Cup 2026
Donald Trump with World Cup winning team (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 20, 2026 at 7:50 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: US President Donald Trump was once again in the headlines, and this time football was the reason behind his being in the limelight. The President received loud boos from the section of the crowd before the FIFA World Cup trophy presentation celebration. Later, he was asked to step aside as Spain celebrated their victory over Argentina.

Trump walked onto the field alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino for the post-match ceremony in New Jersey, where Spain beat defending Champions Argentina 1-0 in extra time. Infantino had stated before the final that Trump would hand the World Cup trophy to the winning skipper.

Donald Trump with World Cup winning team (DC POOL/ AFPTV)

When the duo initially stepped towards the podium, there were boos from the crowd. But the reactions subsided as the medal ceremony started, where Trump and Infantino presented medals to both players and the coaching staff.

Trump refuses to leave the stage

The awkward moment came a few minutes later. Trump handed the trophy to winning captain Rodri, and he gathered his teammates to celebrate their historic triumph. However, the US President initially remained standing alongside players when they were celebrating at the podium.

The officials had to gesture to him to move aside, and Infantino was also seen saying something to him when he was standing on the podium during the team’s celebration. The incident went viral on social media in quick time.

Some of the fans hinted at a similar incident at the FIFA Club World Cup, where Trump remained on stage alongside Chelsea players on the podium after presenting the trophy. However, this time, the World Cup protocol saw him stepping away from the podium.

Ferran Torres scores winning goal for Spain

Toress emerged as the hero of the story for Spain as his goal in extra time led them towards their second title run. His goal helped the team beat a 10-man Argentina side as Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card in stoppage time of normal time.

TAGGED:

FIFA 2026
TRUMP ON WORLD CUP FINAL
TRUMP AT THE WORLD CUP FINAL
TRUMP AT WORLD CUP CEREMONY
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026

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