Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra Secures Commonwealth Games Qualification; Ramesh Pathirage Tops Event
Neeraj Chopra secured a berth in the Commonwealth Games with a best effort of 85.69m in his first competition since September last year.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s Neeraj Chopra finished in fourth position in the Doha Diamond League, returning to the field after a lengthy injury layoff in Qatar on Friday. Competing for the first time since recovering from a back injury, Neeraj recorded the best effort of 85.69m at the Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium. With the throw, he secured a berth in the Commonwealth Games. The star Indian javelin thrower last took part in the World Championships in September.
How Neeraj qualify for the Commonwealth Games?
India’s qualification standard for the Commonwealth Games was set at 82.61m. Neeraj surpassed it in his second effort with a throw of 82.77m. The 28-year-old threw further in his next attempts and recorded his best throw of 85.69m.
Happy to be back on the field. 85.69m felt good, and ready for the season ahead! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aVSBsjrmpQ— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 20, 2026
He improved his best effort with a throw of 85.69m in his third attempt, and threw 83.45 on his fourth.
Who won the Doha Diamond League?
Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga won the event with a throw of 88.68m while former world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada finished in second place with 86.38m. USA’s Curtis Thompson finished in third spot with 85.99m.
The occasion marked Tharanga’s second Diamond League win this month after winning the Rome Diamond League with a throw of 92.62m.
Doha Diamond League results
- Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka) — 88.68m
- Anderson Peters (Grenada) — 86.38m
- Curtis Thompson (USA) — 85.99m
- Neeraj Chopra (India) — 85.69m
- Artur Felfner (Ukraine) — 83.62m
- Julius Yego (Kenya) — 82.22m
- Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) — 81.47m
- Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic) — 80.38m
- Ahmed Sameh Mohamed Hussein (Egypt) — 79.21
- Neeraj in the Doha Diamond League
The Doha Diamond League has been a happy hunting ground for the star Indian athlete. He won the event in 2023 and finished in second place in both 2024 and 2025.
Last year, Neeraj produced a national record throw of 90.23m in Doha and ended the long wait for breaching the 90-meter mark. He finished in second place in the event behind Germany’s Julian Weber.