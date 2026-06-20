ETV Bharat / sports

Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra Secures Commonwealth Games Qualification; Ramesh Pathirage Tops Event

Hyderabad: India’s Neeraj Chopra finished in fourth position in the Doha Diamond League, returning to the field after a lengthy injury layoff in Qatar on Friday. Competing for the first time since recovering from a back injury, Neeraj recorded the best effort of 85.69m at the Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium. With the throw, he secured a berth in the Commonwealth Games. The star Indian javelin thrower last took part in the World Championships in September.

How Neeraj qualify for the Commonwealth Games?

India’s qualification standard for the Commonwealth Games was set at 82.61m. Neeraj surpassed it in his second effort with a throw of 82.77m. The 28-year-old threw further in his next attempts and recorded his best throw of 85.69m.

He improved his best effort with a throw of 85.69m in his third attempt, and threw 83.45 on his fourth.