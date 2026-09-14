ETV Bharat / sports

Dhiraj Bommadevara Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Male Recurve Archer To Win World Cup Final Gold

Saltillo (Mexico): Top-ranked Indian recurve archer Dhiraj Bommadevara scripted history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian male recurve archer to win gold at the World Cup Final, edging Japan's Nakanishi Junya in a thrilling shoot-off here.

After returning empty-handed from the 2023 and 2024 editions, the 25-year-old World No 10 Army man produced a dominant run this time, powering through the quarterfinals and semifinals before overcoming world No. 20 Nakanishi 6-5 (28-28, 28-29, 29-28, 28-30, 28-27) in a hard-fought five-setter. After a 5-5 tie, Dhiraj prevailed 10-9 in the shoot-off.

With the victory, Dhiraj became the first Indian male recurve archer to win gold at the World Cup Final. He also ended a 16-year wait for an Indian male recurve archer to win the prestigious title. Jayanta Talukdar was the last male recurve archer to win a medal -- a bronze in Edinburgh 2010.

Dola Banerjee remains the only other Indian to have won World Cup Final gold, claiming the women's individual title in the 2007 edition in Dubai. No Indian had won gold at the World Cup Final since Dola's triumph.

Deepika Kumari however has the most World Cup Final medals among Indians, with five silver and one bronze from eight appearances.

Dhiraj now flies straight to the Asian Games in Japan, where he will spearhead India's recurve campaign, having lost in the quarterfinals of the Hangzhou edition. He had, however, won a team silver at the last edition.

In the gold medal clash, Dhiraj trailed twice in the gruelling five-setter as Junya began strongly, but he held his nerve to fight back and level the score at 5-5. Fresh from eliminating Tokyo Olympics champion Mete Gazoz in the semifinal, the 27-year-old Japanese dropped just three points from his first six arrows to take a 3-1 lead.

But the Indian bounced back to shoot 29 in the third set and make it 3-all, only for the Japanese to produce a perfect three-arrow set in the fourth to regain the lead at 5-3, needing just a tied fifth set to seal the gold.