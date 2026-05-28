ETV Bharat / sports

Ronaldo Can Lift The Cup This Time, Says Former Indian Skipper KV Dhanesh

Kannur: Former Indian football team captain K V Dhanesh has backed Portugal as strong contenders for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, highlighting their balanced squad of seasoned veterans and talented youngsters.

Evaluating the strengths and prospects of the major teams participating in the tournament, Dhanesh shared his insights on Portugal's chances and whether talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo can finally lift the coveted trophy.

Dhanesh, a product of the Free Football Coaching Centre in Kannur, Kerala, began his football journey on the local grounds of the state before making his national debut in the 1994 Cuttack Santosh Trophy. He went on to become a mainstay in Indian football, playing as a stopper-back for prominent clubs including JCT Mills Phagwara, SBT, East Bengal, FC Kochin, and ITI Bangalore.

In 1998, Dhanesh was appointed captain of the Indian national team, starting his leadership role during the Singer Cup tournament in Sri Lanka. A favourite of legendary coaches like Joseph Gelei, Syed Nayeemuddin, and Rustam Akramov, Dhanesh was also part of the Indian squad for the Bangkok Asian Games and skippered the national team during its tour of England in 2000.

Throughout his career, he anchored the Indian defence alongside icons like IM Vijayan, Jo Paul Ancheri and Bhaichung Bhutia, representing the country in the SAFF Cup, Asian Cup, World Cup Qualifiers and Asian Games.

Ronaldo’s Final Quest and a Balanced Attack

As Cristiano Ronaldo prepares for his historic World Cup appearance, global fans are eager to see if the clinical finisher can secure the title. Dhanesh believes the chances are highly favourable for Portugal this time around. Notably, Ronaldo enters the tournament in spectacular form following a prolific run in the Saudi League. Unlike previous editions, Portugal will not have to rely solely on their talisman, thanks to a deeply balanced roster.

The attacking lineup features Gonçalo Ramos, who famously scored a hat-trick in the previous World Cup, alongside formidable talents like João Félix, Rafael Leão, Pedro Neto, and Francisco Conceição, providing the team with immense depth upfront.