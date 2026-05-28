Ronaldo Can Lift The Cup This Time, Says Former Indian Skipper KV Dhanesh
Dhanesh shares his insights into the prospects of Portugal's chances during a conversation with Ranjith Babu E M
Published : May 28, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Kannur: Former Indian football team captain K V Dhanesh has backed Portugal as strong contenders for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, highlighting their balanced squad of seasoned veterans and talented youngsters.
Evaluating the strengths and prospects of the major teams participating in the tournament, Dhanesh shared his insights on Portugal's chances and whether talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo can finally lift the coveted trophy.
Dhanesh, a product of the Free Football Coaching Centre in Kannur, Kerala, began his football journey on the local grounds of the state before making his national debut in the 1994 Cuttack Santosh Trophy. He went on to become a mainstay in Indian football, playing as a stopper-back for prominent clubs including JCT Mills Phagwara, SBT, East Bengal, FC Kochin, and ITI Bangalore.
In 1998, Dhanesh was appointed captain of the Indian national team, starting his leadership role during the Singer Cup tournament in Sri Lanka. A favourite of legendary coaches like Joseph Gelei, Syed Nayeemuddin, and Rustam Akramov, Dhanesh was also part of the Indian squad for the Bangkok Asian Games and skippered the national team during its tour of England in 2000.
Throughout his career, he anchored the Indian defence alongside icons like IM Vijayan, Jo Paul Ancheri and Bhaichung Bhutia, representing the country in the SAFF Cup, Asian Cup, World Cup Qualifiers and Asian Games.
Ronaldo’s Final Quest and a Balanced Attack
As Cristiano Ronaldo prepares for his historic World Cup appearance, global fans are eager to see if the clinical finisher can secure the title. Dhanesh believes the chances are highly favourable for Portugal this time around. Notably, Ronaldo enters the tournament in spectacular form following a prolific run in the Saudi League. Unlike previous editions, Portugal will not have to rely solely on their talisman, thanks to a deeply balanced roster.
The attacking lineup features Gonçalo Ramos, who famously scored a hat-trick in the previous World Cup, alongside formidable talents like João Félix, Rafael Leão, Pedro Neto, and Francisco Conceição, providing the team with immense depth upfront.
A Masterclass Midfield and Solid Defense
Dhanesh emphasised that Portugal's midfield will be their greatest asset under Spanish manager Roberto Martínez. The squad boasts versatile players capable of transitioning smoothly between attack and defence. Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes enters the tournament in sensational form, holding the recent Premier League record for maximum assists, surpassing milestones set by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.
The midfield is further strengthened by the exceptional ball control of Bernardo Silva, alongside the Paris Saint-Germain duo of João Neves and Vitinha, who share excellent club-level chemistry. With Rúben Neves and Samuel Costa adding depth, the midfield looks incredibly robust.
Defensively, a solid wall led by Rúben Dias will guard the backline, supported by explosive wing-backs João Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, and Nuno Mendes, all of whom are capable of launching rapid counter-attacks. In front of the goalpost, Diogo Costa, Rui Silva, and Ricardo Velho offer highly reliable options.
High Stakes and Tournament Outlook
The team selection itself carried emotional weight, as coach Roberto Martínez included Diogo Jota, who tragically lost his life in an accident, as a tribute during the squad announcement. While expected names like João Palhinha, António Silva, and Pedro Gonçalves missed out on the final squad, the selected team remains highly formidable.
Portugal secured their spot in the final round without conceding a single defeat during the qualifiers. Placed in Group K alongside Uzbekistan, Colombia, and Congo, the European giants are expected to progress comfortably.
Portugal will kick off their campaign against Congo on June 17, followed by fixtures against Uzbekistan on June 23 and Colombia on June 28, with fans and experts widely tipping them to reach the final stages of the tournament.
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