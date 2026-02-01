Thailand Masters: Devika Sihag Becomes Third Indian Women’s Singles Player To Win Super 300 Title
20-Year-old Devika Sihag won her maiden Super 300 title as her opponent, Goh Jin Wei, retired in the final with an injury.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Devika Sihag scripted history on Sunday as she became the third Indian women’s singles player to win the World Tour 300 title. She emerged as the winner of the USD 250,000 Thailand Masters in Bangkok.
The 20-year-old unseeded Indian, who won her maiden BWF International title last year by winning the Malaysia International, was leading the final before her opponent retired with an injury in the final.
The youngster, ranked 63rd, carved a stellar run in the tournament. And was also leading in the final. A straight set-win was on the cards, but she clinched the silverware even before the conclusion as her opponent retired from the fixture.
I always get super excited when my training partners do well haha— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) February 1, 2026
Devika trains with me and Coach Irwansyah in Bangalore, and her dedication has been incredible to witness up close. She’s worked very closely with my team on strength and conditioning, and I’ve personally seen… https://t.co/fKutjfjKjV
She joins Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu as the third Indian to emerge triumphant in Super 300 and win the women’s singles title in the tournament.
“I always get super excited when my training partners do well. Devika trains with me and Coach Irwansyah in Bangalore, and her dedication has been incredible to witness up close,” Sindhu took on X to praise her training partner.
“She’s worked very closely with my team on strength and conditioning, and I’ve personally seen her game grow, mature, and evolve step-by-step. This win is a reflection of the discipline, hard work, and belief she has shown every single day. So proud of her.”
The teenager’s rise in Indian badminton has been steady. She won her maiden international title at the Malaysia International in August 2025 and also played a crucial role in India’s mixed team bronze at the 2025 World University Games.
Her steady rise continued last season as well, as she won the Indonesia Masters Super 100. Also, she reached our finals, including victories in the Swedish Open and Portugal International, while finishing in second place at the Estonian International and Dutch International.