Thailand Masters: Devika Sihag Becomes Third Indian Women’s Singles Player To Win Super 300 Title

Representational Image ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Devika Sihag scripted history on Sunday as she became the third Indian women’s singles player to win the World Tour 300 title. She emerged as the winner of the USD 250,000 Thailand Masters in Bangkok. The 20-year-old unseeded Indian, who won her maiden BWF International title last year by winning the Malaysia International, was leading the final before her opponent retired with an injury in the final. The youngster, ranked 63rd, carved a stellar run in the tournament. And was also leading in the final. A straight set-win was on the cards, but she clinched the silverware even before the conclusion as her opponent retired from the fixture.