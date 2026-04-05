ETV Bharat / sports

Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For Rajasthan Royals Over Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals' Guyanese cricket player Shimron Hetmyer (2R) and Rajasthan Royals' English cricket player Jofra Archer (L) celebrate after their win in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ( AFP )

Ahmedabad: Tushar Deshpande bowled a magnificent final over by landing six consecutive deliveries on either blockhole or wide yorker length in an exhibition of high-class bowling as Rajasthan Royals edged out Gujarat Titans by six runs in an IPL humdinger here on Saturday.

This was Royals' second successive win in the tournament while the Ashish Nehra coached GT team has now lost two matches in a row. Riding on half-centuries from Dhruv Jurel (75 off 42 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (55 off 36 balls ), Royals scored 210 for 6 in their 20 overs.

Despite Sai Sudharsan's 73 which oozed class, GT were staring down the barrel at 161 for 7 before Kagiso Rabada (23 not out) and stand-in skipper Rashid Khan (24) took the team close to a win with 10 needed off the final over.

But Deshpande had other ideas as he started the final over with a wide but then was on target with three singles and a wide fuller delivery that Rashid conceded a dot. In the end, only four runs were scored and the Titans would feel that they let it slip big time after a solid opening stand.

With Shubman Gill absent due to spasms, Sai Sudharsan (73 off 44 balls) had a new partner in debutant Kumar Kushagra (18 off 14 balls) but it was the Tamil Nadu man who did bulk of the scoring in the 78-run opening stand. When it came to sheer elegance and grace, Sudharsan hardly has any peers among the new breed of T20 batters.

Even the sixes that he hit -- three apart from nine boundaries --, seemed like caressed through the orbit. For Kushagra, it was about playing the second fiddle. However once Sudharsan was snapped by Bishnoi with a half-tracker, suddenly, GT lost track with the leg-spinner tormenting them with altered length and variations.

From 107 for 1, suddenly, they were reeling at 133 for 5 and subsequently became 161 for 7 with all recognised batters back in the hut. However Rabada and Rashid had other ideas as they launched brutal yet swift counter-attack which wasn't enough in the end.