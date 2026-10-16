ETV Bharat / sports

Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth Suffers Second-Round Exit As India's Poor Run Continues

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

By ANI 1 Min Read

Copenhagen: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the Denmark Open in the second round on Thursday. The former world number one lost to reigning world champion Alex Lanier of France, 11-21, 21-15, 21-15, in an hour and six minutes, according to Olympics.com.

Kidambi looked like the more likely winner for the most part, taking the opening game easily. After losing the second game, he took back the lead 15-13 in the decider game; he lost eight points on a stretch to the world number eight.

Srikanth's loss ends India's challenge at the tournament in men's events. Earlier, Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty had faced eliminations in the opening round while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty suffered a shocker exit in men's doubles. In the women's doubles, the duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stunned fifth seeds Rachel Allessya Rose and Febi Setianingrum of Indonesia 21-16, 21-17 and made it to the quarterfinals. The duo trailed 11-9 in the first game.