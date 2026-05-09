ETV Bharat / sports

Delhi Police Bust IPL Ticket Black Marketing Racket, 3 Held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted a black-marketing racket involving Tata IPL match tickets and arrested three people for allegedly selling complimentary passes and regular tickets at exorbitant prices, an official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Mukeem (35), Gufran alias Sajid (36) and Mohammad Faisal (38), police said.

According to police, a team of the crime branch laid a trap near Delhi Gate on May 8 after a tip-off about the illegal sale of IPL tickets.

"The accused were allegedly posing as authorised representatives of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) and selling tickets at inflated prices to unsuspecting buyers," a police officer said.

He said 54 IPL tickets, including 33 complimentary passes marked "not for sale," and Rs 25,000 in cash were recovered from their possession.