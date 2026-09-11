Delhi High Court Denies Vinesh Phogat’s Plea To Take Part In World Championship Trials
Delhi High Court has rejected Vinesh Phogat’s appeal to participate in the World Championship trials.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 12:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vinesh Phogat’s hopes of entering the World Championship trials have been dashed with the verdict of the Delhi High Court. The Indian wrestler’s request totake part in the trials was denied by he Delhi HC on Thursday in a late night hearing. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said during the hearing that the eligibility requirements set by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) cannot be relaxed exclusively for Vinesh Phogat.
What was Delhi HC judgement regarding Vinesh’s participation in trials?
The Delhi HC refused Phogat’s plea to take part in the World Championship 2026 trials. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted during the hearing that the eligibility requirements cannot be relaxes just for her.
“This Court is of the view that the eligibility criteria applicable to all athletes ought not to be relaxed in favour of the petitioner alone, particularly when such relaxation may have consequences for other similarly situated athletes who are not before this Court,” the Court observed, as quoted by Bar and Bench.
Vinesh Phogat has been denied entry to the 2026 World Championships trials after the Delhi High Court refused her request for an interim exemption.— Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) September 11, 2026
The issue is simple. WFI's new criteria favour wrestlers who won medals in recent competitions. Vinesh was away from competition,… pic.twitter.com/TEBIgG63uV
Phogat had argued that the new WFI framework, which include eligibility criterias like attendance at national coaching camps or medal winners from designed events excluded her unfairly as she missed those events during her postpartum recovery.
Phogat approach court after changed WFI framework
Phogat took the legal route after the WFI introduced its eligibility framework for selection trials in six Olympic weight classes. The criteria comprised fof elements like medal winners from designated events, wrestlers attending the national coaching camp and also the aheletes selected for the 2026 U20 World Championships.
The problems rose for the Indian wrestler in the newly set eligibility framework as she missthed qualifying events staying away from the competition due to due to pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum recovery.
Phogat became a mother in July 2025 and she returned to in ring competition later. She cited her participation in the Asian Games selection trials on May 30 as proof of her return to the competitive action.
Her legal battle doesn’t only include participation in the World Championship trials but she also soughts transparent selection procedure and an alternative mechanism for athletes who have missed the qualifiaction due to the maternity.