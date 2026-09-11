ETV Bharat / sports

Delhi High Court Denies Vinesh Phogat’s Plea To Take Part In World Championship Trials

Hyderabad: Vinesh Phogat’s hopes of entering the World Championship trials have been dashed with the verdict of the Delhi High Court. The Indian wrestler’s request totake part in the trials was denied by he Delhi HC on Thursday in a late night hearing. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said during the hearing that the eligibility requirements set by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) cannot be relaxed exclusively for Vinesh Phogat.

What was Delhi HC judgement regarding Vinesh’s participation in trials?

The Delhi HC refused Phogat’s plea to take part in the World Championship 2026 trials. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted during the hearing that the eligibility requirements cannot be relaxes just for her.

“This Court is of the view that the eligibility criteria applicable to all athletes ought not to be relaxed in favour of the petitioner alone, particularly when such relaxation may have consequences for other similarly situated athletes who are not before this Court,” the Court observed, as quoted by Bar and Bench.