ETV Bharat / sports

Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of Unauthorised Content Using Gautam Gambhir's Identity

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the protection of the personality rights of the Indian cricket team head coach and former Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir. The court ordered action against the unauthorised use of his name, image, and content across social media platforms.

A bench of Justice Jyoti Singh stated that platforms such as Meta and Google must remove any misleading or unauthorised content related to Gambhir that uses his identity without consent.

According to the petition, since 2025, several misleading posts and videos about Gambhir, himself a former India opener, have been circulated online without permission. These included false claims about his resignation and fabricated videos suggesting he attacked a player. The plea also alleged misuse of his identity through Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated and deepfake content.