ETV Bharat / sports

Delhi High Court Allows Vinesh Phogat To Participate In Asian Games Selection Trials

Hyderabad: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has got a green signal to participate in the Asian Games selection trials. The Court has given the nod to the Indian wrestler to take part in the upcoming event to be held on May 30 and May 31.

“Necessary that Vinesh Phogat be permitted to participate in Asian Games trials in the interest of sport and justice. WFI's selection policy is exclusionary for lack of discretion to consider iconic players like Phogat, who is returning from maternity break. Asian Games selection trials shall be video-recorded by WFI and 2 independent observers from SAI and IOA should remain present,” said the court in the hearing, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi High Court slammed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for its decision to declare celebrated grappler Vinesh Phogat "ineligible" from taking part in the domestic events and asked the Centre to constitute an expert panel to evaluate her.