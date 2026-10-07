ETV Bharat / sports

Delhi HC Seeks Clarity, Response From Authorities On Safety Of Buildings By October 28

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought clarity regarding the legal framework governing the structural and fire safety of buildings in the national capital and the requirement for periodic audits.

A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Nitin Vasudev Sambre has summoned a response from the authorities by October 28, taking cognisance of incidents like the one at Satya Niketan.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Indraprastha Renaissance Trust. Expressing concern over the recurring collapse of buildings in Delhi, the petition seeks directives for time-bound and comprehensive measures regarding structural and fire safety.

The Satya Niketan building collapse occurred on September 6, trapping several students under the debris. Subsequently, on September 7, the Delhi High Court directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct a high-level inquiry into the sudden collapse of the building in the Satya Niketan area of ​​South Delhi.