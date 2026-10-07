Delhi HC Seeks Clarity, Response From Authorities On Safety Of Buildings By October 28
The court was hearing a petition seeking directives for time-bound and comprehensive measures regarding structural and fire safety.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST|
Updated : October 7, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought clarity regarding the legal framework governing the structural and fire safety of buildings in the national capital and the requirement for periodic audits.
A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Nitin Vasudev Sambre has summoned a response from the authorities by October 28, taking cognisance of incidents like the one at Satya Niketan.
The court was hearing a petition filed by the Indraprastha Renaissance Trust. Expressing concern over the recurring collapse of buildings in Delhi, the petition seeks directives for time-bound and comprehensive measures regarding structural and fire safety.
The Satya Niketan building collapse occurred on September 6, trapping several students under the debris. Subsequently, on September 7, the Delhi High Court directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct a high-level inquiry into the sudden collapse of the building in the Satya Niketan area of South Delhi.
The court also directed the Delhi government to expedite rescue operations for the students trapped in the incident. Warning the Delhi government, the High Court remarked that the state government could not evade responsibility for the matter. While ordering the high-level probe, the court insisted that accountability for the incident be fixed and asked to be informed about the action taken against the officials responsible.
The High Court expressed dismay that such incidents were occurring in Delhi every couple of years, questioning what the Delhi government was doing to prevent them.
The "Hostel Daze Boys PG," where the incident occurred, is located near the South Campus of Delhi University, a major student hub. Apart from a basement, the PG facility comprised five floors.
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