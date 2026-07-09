ETV Bharat / sports

Delhi HC Orders Removal Of AI-Generated Fake Content Targeting Abhishek Sharma

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered the immediate removal of objectionable AI-generated content targeting Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma to protect his personality rights.

Acknowledging the gravity of the matter, the single judge bench of Justice Jyoti Singh ordered the issuance of summons and notices to the defendants through their social media handles and addresses.

Seeking protection for his personality rights, Sharma had stated that AI-generated content about him was uploaded without his consent and that attempts were being made to tarnish his reputation falsely depicting the cricketer with his manager while referring to her as his girlfriend.