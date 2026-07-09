Delhi HC Orders Removal Of AI-Generated Fake Content Targeting Abhishek Sharma
Court directs immediate takedown of objectionable AI-generated content targeting the Indian cricketer.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered the immediate removal of objectionable AI-generated content targeting Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma to protect his personality rights.
Acknowledging the gravity of the matter, the single judge bench of Justice Jyoti Singh ordered the issuance of summons and notices to the defendants through their social media handles and addresses.
Seeking protection for his personality rights, Sharma had stated that AI-generated content about him was uploaded without his consent and that attempts were being made to tarnish his reputation falsely depicting the cricketer with his manager while referring to her as his girlfriend.
During an earlier hearing on July 7, Meta's counsel Varun Pathak informed the court that there were eight URLs involved, two of which were inaccessible. He submitted that one URL contained a 'paparazzi-style' photograph, which did not constitute a violation of personality rights.
Counsel for Sharma countered the claim, maintaining that the image itself was AI-generated. During the proceedings, the court observed that it routinely deals with such issues, noting personality rights are often infringed upon in defamation cases as well.
The Delhi High Court has, in recent years, passed similar orders protecting the personality rights of several public figures. Among those who have secured similar protection include actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, actors Arjun Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The High Court had ordered that no aspect of the personalities of these individuals be used without permission.
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