ETV Bharat / sports

Delhi Govt Reopens Online Applications For Chief Minister Sports Promotion Scheme

New Delhi: The Delhi government has reopened the online application process for the “Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana (Chief Minister Sports Promotion Scheme)-Elite Training Support," allowing athletes who missed the initial phase to apply.

The scheme, run by the Directorate of Education (DoE) Sports Branch, aimed at providing athletes of the Delhi region with high-level training, equipment, and coaching facilities, thereby enabling them to bring glory to the nation on the global stage.

According to the official circular issued by the DoE, the application process will be entirely digital, and the link for online submission will go live on Monday (April 27).

Interested athletes will be able to fill out and submit their forms until May 7, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM). Following the submission of the online form, hard copies of the necessary documents must be submitted by May 12, 2026 (up to 4:00 PM).

A copy of circular (Special arrangement)

Eligibility and selection criteria

This training support is specifically intended for athletes who have demonstrated exceptional performance in national or international-level championships held during the financial year 2024-25.