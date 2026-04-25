Delhi Govt Reopens Online Applications For Chief Minister Sports Promotion Scheme
Delhi reopens online applications for Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana, supporting elite athletes with training, equipment, and coaching to excel nationally and internationally.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government has reopened the online application process for the “Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana (Chief Minister Sports Promotion Scheme)-Elite Training Support," allowing athletes who missed the initial phase to apply.
The scheme, run by the Directorate of Education (DoE) Sports Branch, aimed at providing athletes of the Delhi region with high-level training, equipment, and coaching facilities, thereby enabling them to bring glory to the nation on the global stage.
According to the official circular issued by the DoE, the application process will be entirely digital, and the link for online submission will go live on Monday (April 27).
Interested athletes will be able to fill out and submit their forms until May 7, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM). Following the submission of the online form, hard copies of the necessary documents must be submitted by May 12, 2026 (up to 4:00 PM).
Eligibility and selection criteria
This training support is specifically intended for athletes who have demonstrated exceptional performance in national or international-level championships held during the financial year 2024-25.
The circular clarifies that only those tournaments conducted on or after April 1, 2024, will be considered as the basis for granting this assistance.
The selection criteria and other terms and conditions will remain identical to those outlined in the circular previously issued by the department.
Interested and eligible athletes may apply through the online module available on the official website of the Delhi Directorate of Education: www.edudel.nic.in.
Special instructions have also been provided on the website to simplify the application process. The Directorate has advised athletes to fill out and submit their applications well in advance to avoid any last-minute technical glitches.
Vision of the sports directorate
Deputy Director of Education (Sports), Sunil, has sent a circular to the Chief Minister's Office, the Education Minister's Office, and other concerned senior officials.
The Delhi government aims to develop Delhi into the country's sports capital through facilities such as Chhatrasal Stadium and financial assistance schemes like the Chief Minister's Sports Promotion Scheme. With the financial aid provided under this scheme, athletes will be able to cover their training expenses, specialised dietary requirements, and fees for foreign coaches.
The Directorate of Education has advised athletes to contact the Sports Branch, located at Chhatrasal Stadium, Model Town, for any further information or to keep an eye on the official portal.
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