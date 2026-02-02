WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Beat Up Warriorz To Enter Eliminator; MI Knocked Out
Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by five wickets at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, to advance into the Eliminator of the tournament.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 9:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals (DC) survived a nervy chase in the WPL 2026 match against UP Warriorz (UPW) on Sunday at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara. With the result, DC advanced into the Eliminator, and MI’s hopes of advancing into the next stage of the tournament came to an end. Laura Wolvaardt was the top run-getter with a knock of 47 runs, while Marizanne Kapp shone with the ball, taking three wickets.
Wolvaardt and Jemimah Rodrigues help DC chase the target successfully
Chasing a low target of 123, DC lost an early wicket in the form of Lizelle Lee, who was dismissed on 10. Wolvaardt (47) then took charge of the innings and stitched a crucial partnership with Shafali Verma. The South African batter added 73 runs with the DC opener for the second wicket before the former was dismissed. After her wicket, the team experienced a collapse and were reduced to 101/5. But Rodrigues kept her cool to take the team over the finish line and help them secure a five-wicket triumph.
4⃣ seasons 🤝 4⃣ playoffs— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 1, 2026
A victory by 5⃣ wickets as Captain Jemimah Rodrigues takes @DelhiCapitals over the line in fine fashion 🥳👏
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/KvgnknMN0z #TATAWPL | #KhelEmotionKa | #DCvUPW pic.twitter.com/e2Gy8ymEJl
Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets for UPW, while Shikha Pandey, Deandra Dottin and Sophie Ecclestone chipped in with one wicket each.
UP Warriorz restricted to 122/8
Being put into bat first, UPW batters struggled from the start, and the team lost wickets at regular intervals. Four of the batters scored in single digits, while Deepti Sharma was the highest run-getter with a knock of 24 runs. Shikha played a cameo of unbeaten 23 runs from 13 deliveries in the end to take the team to a competitive total.
𝙍𝙤𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 into the Playoffs 💙❤️— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 1, 2026
The Jemimah Rodrigues-led @DelhiCapitals are #Eliminator bound 🥳#TATAWPL | #ClaimTheCrown | #DCvUPW pic.twitter.com/3oWGpgIsVb
Kapp was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, Chinelle Henry and Shree Charani scalped two wickets each.
UPW vs GG in Eliminator
For her decisive spell of 3⃣/3⃣0⃣, Marizanne Kapp bags the Player of the Match award 🏅— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 1, 2026
Relive her spell ▶️ https://t.co/QbM2xysGYm#TATAWPL | #KhelEmotionKa | #DCvUPW pic.twitter.com/Jul4EJfY9Y
UPW and Gujarat Giants (GG) will fight for a spot in the final when they lock horns on Tuesday in Kotambi. Both teams will aim to win their maiden title with a victory in the final of the tournament.