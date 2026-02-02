ETV Bharat / sports

WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Beat Up Warriorz To Enter Eliminator; MI Knocked Out

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals (DC) survived a nervy chase in the WPL 2026 match against UP Warriorz (UPW) on Sunday at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara. With the result, DC advanced into the Eliminator, and MI’s hopes of advancing into the next stage of the tournament came to an end. Laura Wolvaardt was the top run-getter with a knock of 47 runs, while Marizanne Kapp shone with the ball, taking three wickets.

Wolvaardt and Jemimah Rodrigues help DC chase the target successfully

Chasing a low target of 123, DC lost an early wicket in the form of Lizelle Lee, who was dismissed on 10. Wolvaardt (47) then took charge of the innings and stitched a crucial partnership with Shafali Verma. The South African batter added 73 runs with the DC opener for the second wicket before the former was dismissed. After her wicket, the team experienced a collapse and were reduced to 101/5. But Rodrigues kept her cool to take the team over the finish line and help them secure a five-wicket triumph.

Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets for UPW, while Shikha Pandey, Deandra Dottin and Sophie Ecclestone chipped in with one wicket each.