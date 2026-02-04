ETV Bharat / sports

WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Advance In Fourth Consecutive Final With Dominant Win Over Gujarat Giants

Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final of the Women’s Premier League 2026 on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Giants by seven wickets
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : February 4, 2026 at 9:42 AM IST

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals outplayed the Gujarat Giants by seven wickets on Tuesday in the Eliminator of the Women’s Premier League 2026 on Tuesday. Notably, they reached the final for the fourth time in four seasons. The team will look forward to lifting their maiden title this time around in the title decider against Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Lizelle Lee scored 43 runs while Chinelle Henry picked up three wickets.

DC completes an easy chase

The target of 169 turned out to be too easy for DC as their top order batters fired on all cylinders. Wicketkeeper-batter Lee amassed 43 runs from 24 deliveries while Jemimah Rodrigues played a knock of 41 runs from 23 deliveries. Apart from these two, Shafali Verma (31) and Laura Wolvaardt (32 Not Out) also chipped in with crucial contributions. Thanks to a collective effort, the team chased down the target in just 15.4 overs. Georgia Wareham picked up two wickets for GG.

Notably, 169 was the highest target chased in the WPL playoffs. Also, 15.4 overs taken to complete the chase by DC is the second-least overs taken for a successful 160-plus target chase in WPL.

GG restricted to 168/7

Beth Mooney shone with the bat for GG as she was the only one to score a half-century for the team. She played a knock of unbeaten 62 runs from 51 deliveries while other batters struggled to pile up runs during their stay at the crease. Georgia Wareham also chipped in with a contribution of 35 runs from 25 deliveries, laced with three boundaries and one six. Thanks to the significant knocks from these two, the team posted 168./7 while batting first.

Chinelle Henry was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets, while Nandani Sharma picked two wickets.

DC vs RCB in the final

DC will play against RCB in the final of the WPL 2026 on Thursday, February 5 in Kotambi. While RCB are the defending champions, DC will be aiming to win their maiden title.

