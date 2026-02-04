ETV Bharat / sports

WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Advance In Fourth Consecutive Final With Dominant Win Over Gujarat Giants

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals outplayed the Gujarat Giants by seven wickets on Tuesday in the Eliminator of the Women’s Premier League 2026 on Tuesday. Notably, they reached the final for the fourth time in four seasons. The team will look forward to lifting their maiden title this time around in the title decider against Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Lizelle Lee scored 43 runs while Chinelle Henry picked up three wickets.

DC completes an easy chase

The target of 169 turned out to be too easy for DC as their top order batters fired on all cylinders. Wicketkeeper-batter Lee amassed 43 runs from 24 deliveries while Jemimah Rodrigues played a knock of 41 runs from 23 deliveries. Apart from these two, Shafali Verma (31) and Laura Wolvaardt (32 Not Out) also chipped in with crucial contributions. Thanks to a collective effort, the team chased down the target in just 15.4 overs. Georgia Wareham picked up two wickets for GG.

Notably, 169 was the highest target chased in the WPL playoffs. Also, 15.4 overs taken to complete the chase by DC is the second-least overs taken for a successful 160-plus target chase in WPL.