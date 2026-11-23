ETV Bharat / sports

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Defending Champions India Beat Thailand 7–0, Reach Semifinals

Indian players rejoice after scoring a goal. ( Hockey India )

By ANI 3 Min Read

Bhopal: Defending champions India confirmed their place in the semi-finals of the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 with an emphatic 7–0 victory over Thailand at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda on Sunday.

Deepika (10’, 11’, 56’) struck a hat-trick, Navneet Kaur (4’, 56’) converted two penalty strokes, while Mumtaz Khan (28’) and Sunelita Toppo (32’) scored a goal each as India registered their third successive win, maintaining their unbeaten record in the tournament, as per a press release from Hockey India.

As Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne cut an increasingly assured figure on the sidelines and beamed with pride, India began with considerable attacking intent, moved the ball down the flanks with fluidity and immediately put the Thai defence under pressure. A succession of circle entries and crisp short-passing combinations brought the hosts an early opportunity in the form of a penalty stroke in the fourth minute, which Navneet converted with ease. Thailand goalkeeper Siraya Yimkrajang offered resistance as the hosts continued to probe. India eventually doubled their advantage in the tenth minute when Deepika converted a penalty-kick opportunity. She struck again in the next minute, converting another set-piece chance to extend India's lead to 3–0. Navneet subsequently had a reverse-stick effort ruled out for backstick, but India had already established a firm hold on proceedings by the end of the opening quarter. Thailand offered a more disciplined defensive performance in the second quarter. The hosts, meanwhile, kept their approach simple as they relied on controlled possession rather than forcing openings. Courtesy of a well-constructed move that involved Rutuja Dadaso Pisal and Navneet, Mumtaz displayed excellent close control in the striking circle and added India's fourth goal in the 28th minute. The hosts went into the half-time break with a commanding 4–0 advantage.