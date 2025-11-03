ETV Bharat / sports

Deepti Sharma's Parents Proud Of Her After She Stars in ICC Women's World Cup Win;

Agra: Deepti Sharma's parents were proud of her achievements and asserted that her hard work has also made the nation proud. History was made at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on November 2, 2025, as the Indian women's cricket team lifted their first-ever ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, defeating South Africa by 52 runs. Deepti Sharma's brilliant all-round performance, scoring 58 runs and taking five wickets for 39 runs, played a key part in India's win.

Her father, Bhagwan Sharma and mother, Sushila Sharma, said they are proud of their daughter. Their daughter's hard work, they said, has made the nation proud. According to her father, Deepti has consistently demonstrated dedication to her game, and her success is a result of years of hard work. Her mother also felt proud, while Deepti’s brother and coach, Sumit Sharma, who attended the match in Navi Mumbai, said watching her perform brought him immense pride.

Sweets were distributed, and people filled the streets with waving flags, dancing, and sharing happiness in every neighbourhood as the entire city came together in celebration.

Deepti also earned the Player of the Tournament award, which she dedicated to her parents. During the tournament, she took 22 wickets and scored over 200 runs. In the final, after winning the toss, South Africa chose to bowl. India put up a strong total of 298 runs in 50 overs. Stepping in to bat, Deepti scored 58 runs off 58 balls by hitting three fours and one six. Her innings played a key role in strengthening India’s position.

Struggling against Deepti's spin, South African batters found themselves in trouble. With a well-executed delivery, she dismissed skipper Laura Wolvaardt, swinging the momentum in India’s favour. Deepti finished with bowling figures of 5 wickets for 39 runs and an economy rate of 4.10, which limited South Africa to 246 runs in 45.3 overs.