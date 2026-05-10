India Win Historic Gold At Archery World Cup Stage 2; Deepika Kumari Stars In Dramatic Victory Against China
In a thrilling final against China, India clinched gold by a scoreline of 5-4 (28-26) after the four-set regulation ended 4-4.
Published : May 10, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
Shanghai (China): The Indian trio of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and teenager Kumkum Mohod carved a sensational performance to clinch the women’s recurve team gold medal at the Archery World Cup stage 2 held in Shanghai, China. They outplayed home favourite China in a tense shootout and clinched India’s first World Cup women's team gold since 2021.
In 2021, the Indian women's team featuring Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Komalika Bari won gold both in the World Cup Stage 1 in Guatemala City and Stage 3 in Paris. On both occasions, they beat Mexico in the final.
In a final which saw both teams getting ahead at different stages, India edged past the home side 5-4 (28-26) in the shoot-off as the four-set regulation ended 4-4. It was an impressive campaign for the Indian team, considering the fact that they beat record 10-time Olympic champions South Korea in the semifinals. The most senior archer in the team, Deepika, now has a total of seven World Cup team gold medals since 2010.
Golden moment for India! 🇮🇳🏹✨— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 10, 2026
Huge congratulations to the Indian women’s recurve team for clinching Gold at the Archery World Cup Stage 2! 👏🥇
A special shoutout for defeating Olympic Champions South Korea in the semi-finals, a brilliant display of calm, confidence and… pic.twitter.com/rIbCsqTw2M
India were up against a Chinese side comprising Zhu Jingyi, Huang Yuwei and teenage archer Yu Qi and were in control after taking the opening set 54-53. Deepika hit two 10s in the second set, but a strong performance from China helped them take the set by 55-52 and level the scores 2-2.
In the third set, the teams were initially tied at 56, but a review handed China one more point, and they bagged the third set, taking the lead by 4-2. India posted a modest 54 in the final set. China required two 10s and a 9 to seal the set. Zhu and Huang scored perfect 10s, while 18-year-old Yu Qi delivered a 9 to equal the scores 4-4.
India opens its medal account at the Archery World Cup Stage 2, Shanghai!🥳— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 9, 2026
A शानदार शुरुआत as Sahil Rajesh Jadhav clinches a🥉Bronze in Compound Men’s Individual, defeating Martin Damsbo (Denmark) with a strong scoreline of 147-144🔥
Congratulations, Sahil!
Stay tuned for… pic.twitter.com/icXiPyQ1Ij
The game then entered the shootout, and India peaked at the right moment in the decider. Ankita started with a 9, Kumkum followed with a perfect 10, and Deepika shot 9 when only an 8 was needed to clinch the title.
Notably, it was not the only medal India won in the tournament. Earlier, Sahil Jadhav won the bronze medal in the men's individual compound event on Saturday. He beat Denmark’s Martin Damsbo by 147-144 in the bronze medal match. During his campaign, he finished eighth in the rankings round and then registered a win over Nico Wiener (Austria) in the quarterfinals before losing the semifinal clash against Nicolas Girard (France).