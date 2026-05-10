ETV Bharat / sports

India Win Historic Gold At Archery World Cup Stage 2; Deepika Kumari Stars In Dramatic Victory Against China

File Photo: Deepika Kumari ( AFP )

Shanghai (China): The Indian trio of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and teenager Kumkum Mohod carved a sensational performance to clinch the women’s recurve team gold medal at the Archery World Cup stage 2 held in Shanghai, China. They outplayed home favourite China in a tense shootout and clinched India’s first World Cup women's team gold since 2021. In 2021, the Indian women's team featuring Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Komalika Bari won gold both in the World Cup Stage 1 in Guatemala City and Stage 3 in Paris. On both occasions, they beat Mexico in the final. In a final which saw both teams getting ahead at different stages, India edged past the home side 5-4 (28-26) in the shoot-off as the four-set regulation ended 4-4. It was an impressive campaign for the Indian team, considering the fact that they beat record 10-time Olympic champions South Korea in the semifinals. The most senior archer in the team, Deepika, now has a total of seven World Cup team gold medals since 2010.