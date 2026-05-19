ETV Bharat / sports

Olympian Deepika Kumari To Miss Asian Games, Here’s Why

Hyderabad: India’s archery squad for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, starting from September 19, was finalised on Monday. The biggest headline from the squad is the omission of four-time Olympian Deepika Kumari, who didn’t get a place in the women's recurve team for the event.

Former India No. 1 Atanu Das and decorated compound archer Abhishek Verma also missed out on the Asian Games squad after disappointing performances in the selection trials.

Why Deepika Kumari will miss the Asian Games?

The four-time Olympian missed the Asian Games cut in the trials conducted at the SAI Centre. The trials were held for selection in the Asian Games squad and the upcoming third and fourth stages of the Archery World Cup.

Deepika managed to retain her place in the Indian World Cup stages but missed out on the continental event, finishing as the fourth-ranked recurve archer. Notably, the trials were held in windy conditions.

Kirti Sharma and Kumkum Mohod shine in trials

Teenagers Kirti Sharma and Kumkum Mohod emerged as the biggest positives in the women’s recurve category. Nineteen-year-old Kirti concluded the standings at the top with 13.5 points while Maharashtra’s Kumkum finished in second position.

Olympian Ankita Bhakat grabbed the third and final Asian Games spot, overtaking Deepika Kumari in a shoot-off.