ETV Bharat / sports

Olympian Deepika Kumari To Miss Asian Games, Here’s Why

India’s archery team for the Asian Games has been finalised, and Deepika Kumari will not be part of the squad.

deepika kumari asian games qualification
File Photo: Deepika Kumari (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 19, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: India’s archery squad for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, starting from September 19, was finalised on Monday. The biggest headline from the squad is the omission of four-time Olympian Deepika Kumari, who didn’t get a place in the women's recurve team for the event.

Former India No. 1 Atanu Das and decorated compound archer Abhishek Verma also missed out on the Asian Games squad after disappointing performances in the selection trials.

Why Deepika Kumari will miss the Asian Games?

The four-time Olympian missed the Asian Games cut in the trials conducted at the SAI Centre. The trials were held for selection in the Asian Games squad and the upcoming third and fourth stages of the Archery World Cup.

Deepika managed to retain her place in the Indian World Cup stages but missed out on the continental event, finishing as the fourth-ranked recurve archer. Notably, the trials were held in windy conditions.

Kirti Sharma and Kumkum Mohod shine in trials

Teenagers Kirti Sharma and Kumkum Mohod emerged as the biggest positives in the women’s recurve category. Nineteen-year-old Kirti concluded the standings at the top with 13.5 points while Maharashtra’s Kumkum finished in second position.

Olympian Ankita Bhakat grabbed the third and final Asian Games spot, overtaking Deepika Kumari in a shoot-off.

This will be the second consecutive Asian Games that Deepika will miss the squad.

Dhiraj Bommadevara dominate men’s recurve

In the men's recurve section, Dhiraj Bommadevara dominated the trials and secured the top spot with 15.5 points. Neeraj Chauhan finished in second position with 12.25 points, while Yashdeep Bhoge secured the third Asian Games spot with 11 points.

Atanu Das narrowly missed qualification with only one point margin, but retained his place in the Indian team for the World Cup stages.

India’s Archery squad for the Asian Games

Recurve men: Neeraj Chauhan, Yashdeep Bhoge, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das

Recurve women: Kirti Sharma, Ankita Bhakat, Deepika Kumari, Kumkum Mohod

Compound men: Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam, Sahil Jadhav, Rishabh Yadav, Kushal Dalal

Compound women: Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur

TAGGED:

DEEPIK KUMARI ASIAN GAMES
ATANU DAS MISSES OUT ON ASIAN GAMES
ASIAN GAMES 2026
DEEPIKA KUMARI TO MISS ASIAN GAMES
ASIAN GAMES ARCHERY QUALIFICATION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.