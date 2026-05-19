Olympian Deepika Kumari To Miss Asian Games, Here’s Why
India’s archery team for the Asian Games has been finalised, and Deepika Kumari will not be part of the squad.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s archery squad for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, starting from September 19, was finalised on Monday. The biggest headline from the squad is the omission of four-time Olympian Deepika Kumari, who didn’t get a place in the women's recurve team for the event.
Former India No. 1 Atanu Das and decorated compound archer Abhishek Verma also missed out on the Asian Games squad after disappointing performances in the selection trials.
Why Deepika Kumari will miss the Asian Games?
The four-time Olympian missed the Asian Games cut in the trials conducted at the SAI Centre. The trials were held for selection in the Asian Games squad and the upcoming third and fourth stages of the Archery World Cup.
India’s recurve and compound archery squads for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan have been finalized after intense selection trials in Haryana.— PB-SHABD (@PBSHABD) May 19, 2026
Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kirti Sharma topped the recurve categories, while seasoned archers Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari narrowly missed out…
Deepika managed to retain her place in the Indian World Cup stages but missed out on the continental event, finishing as the fourth-ranked recurve archer. Notably, the trials were held in windy conditions.
Kirti Sharma and Kumkum Mohod shine in trials
Teenagers Kirti Sharma and Kumkum Mohod emerged as the biggest positives in the women’s recurve category. Nineteen-year-old Kirti concluded the standings at the top with 13.5 points while Maharashtra’s Kumkum finished in second position.
Olympian Ankita Bhakat grabbed the third and final Asian Games spot, overtaking Deepika Kumari in a shoot-off.
This will be the second consecutive Asian Games that Deepika will miss the squad.
Dhiraj Bommadevara dominate men’s recurve
In the men's recurve section, Dhiraj Bommadevara dominated the trials and secured the top spot with 15.5 points. Neeraj Chauhan finished in second position with 12.25 points, while Yashdeep Bhoge secured the third Asian Games spot with 11 points.
Atanu Das narrowly missed qualification with only one point margin, but retained his place in the Indian team for the World Cup stages.
India’s Archery squad for the Asian Games
Recurve men: Neeraj Chauhan, Yashdeep Bhoge, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das
Recurve women: Kirti Sharma, Ankita Bhakat, Deepika Kumari, Kumkum Mohod
Compound men: Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam, Sahil Jadhav, Rishabh Yadav, Kushal Dalal
Compound women: Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur