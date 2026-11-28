ETV Bharat / sports

Deepika's Brace Hand India Hat-trick Of Women's ACT Hockey Titles

India had beaten China 6-2 in the title clash of the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 ( X via @TheHockeyIndia )

Bhopal: The Indian women's hockey team continued its fairytale run this year, beating Olympic and Asian Games silver medallist China to secure a hat-trick of Asian Champions Trophy titles here on Saturday.

The Indians, who defeated China 1-0 at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games earlier this year to directly qualify for the 2028 Olympics, remained unbeaten in the tournament. They had beaten China 6-2 in the round-robin stage of the tournament.

India and China have faced off against each other in the tournament in 2016, 2024 and now 2026. The Indians have won in both the previous meetings.

The Indians are the two-time defending champions, having won the title in 2023 in Ranchi and 2024 in Rajgir.

The Indian women's hockey team also rose to a historic World No. 4 in the world rankings on November 25, following a 4–0 win over Japan at the ongoing tournament.

Deepika (38th and 43rd minutes) scored twice from penalty corners for India, while Ishika (42nd) found the net from a field effort.

China's lone goal was scored by Yujun Chen in the 25th minute from a field play.

Deepika emerged as the top scorer in the tournament with 10 goals -- nine from penalty corners and one from field play.

The Chinese started on a bright note, putting the Indian defence under pressure with authority from the word go.

The Chinese looked a completely different side from their round robin match against India as they troubled the Indian backline from the onset.

Their efforts bore fruit as they earned their first penalty corner in the second minute but failed to make use of the opportunity.

The Indians found their footing as the match progressed and secured their first penalty corner in the 10th minute but skipper Salima Tete missed a close-range attempt off the rebound.