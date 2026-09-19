ETV Bharat / sports

Davis Cup 2026: India’s Qualifiers Campaign Ends As Sumit Nagal Suffers Defeat Against Soonwoo Kwon

Hyderabad: N Sriram Balaji and Dhakshineshwar Suresh’s win on the second day of the Davis Cup tie against South Korea went in vain for India as they lost the rubber by 3-1. Sumit Nagal suffered a 6-1, 6-2 defeat in the reverse singles against Kwon Soon-woo and it put an end to India’s chance to enter the final eight of the World Group.

Nagal and Dhakshineshwar Suresh lost their respective singles matches on the first day of the tie and the Indian team were trailing by 0-2. On the second day, Balaji and Dhakshineshwar ignited hopes of India’s comeback with a victory in the doubles match. However, Nagal lost his match resulting in a 3-1 loss for India.

Balaji and Dhakshineshwar kick off proceedings with triumph

The Indian duo beat South Korea’s Nam Ji-sung and Park Ui-sung by 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. The Indian pair broke the opponents’ serve in the fourth game and sixth game to take the opening set. Nam Ji-sung and Park Ui-sung bounced back in the second set and broke the Indians in the sixth game to level the scores.

In the deciding set, the Indian duo carved out a break in the eighth game and then held their serve to close the contest. With the win, the duo kept India alive in the tie.