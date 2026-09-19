Davis Cup 2026: India’s Qualifiers Campaign Ends As Sumit Nagal Suffers Defeat Against Soonwoo Kwon
India suffered a defeat in the Davis Cup qualifiers against South Korea in Seoul as the hosts won the tie by 3-1.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: N Sriram Balaji and Dhakshineshwar Suresh’s win on the second day of the Davis Cup tie against South Korea went in vain for India as they lost the rubber by 3-1. Sumit Nagal suffered a 6-1, 6-2 defeat in the reverse singles against Kwon Soon-woo and it put an end to India’s chance to enter the final eight of the World Group.
Nagal and Dhakshineshwar Suresh lost their respective singles matches on the first day of the tie and the Indian team were trailing by 0-2. On the second day, Balaji and Dhakshineshwar ignited hopes of India’s comeback with a victory in the doubles match. However, Nagal lost his match resulting in a 3-1 loss for India.
Balaji and Dhakshineshwar kick off proceedings with triumph
The Indian duo beat South Korea’s Nam Ji-sung and Park Ui-sung by 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. The Indian pair broke the opponents’ serve in the fourth game and sixth game to take the opening set. Nam Ji-sung and Park Ui-sung bounced back in the second set and broke the Indians in the sixth game to level the scores.
The moment Korea Rep. secured their first-ever Final 8 place.— Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 19, 2026
The emotions are everything! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/V1XCxqAD3n
In the deciding set, the Indian duo carved out a break in the eighth game and then held their serve to close the contest. With the win, the duo kept India alive in the tie.
Kwon sets the pace from the start
The South Korean had a blistering pace to his opening serve in the first set. He capitalized on the unforced errors from the baseline and dominated the proceedings. With sheer domination, he won the first set 6-1 and the setback in the first set left Kwon searching for rhythm.
The second set saw Nagal struggling once again. The scoreline was set 3-3 when Kwon broke Nagal’s serve in the seventh game with a supreme baseline play and took a 4-3 lead before further capitalizing it and extending the lead to 6-3.
India’s chance to enter World Group ends
India had a poor opening day in the tie which led to their defeat in the Round 2 tie of the Qualifier of the Davis Cup. Nagal suffered a defeat against Soonwoo Kwon and Dhakshineshwar faced a loss against Hyeon Chung.
India will now play in the first round of the 2027 Davis Cup Qualifiers. India have been runner-up thrice (1966, 1974 and 1987) in the Davis Cup but are yet to reach final 8 in the current format.