ETV Bharat / sports

David Warner Arrested In Australia For Drunk Driving

Hyderabad: Former Australian cricketer David Warner has landed in serious trouble. He has been charged with drunk driving after an event in Maroubra, Sydney, on Tuesday. According to a report by news.com.au, Warner, who is currently captaining Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, was pulled over by the New South Wales Police, and a random breath test was conducted on him.

The test reportedly found that the 39-year-old had consumed alcohol above the permitted limit. His blood alcohol reading was at 0.104 - more than double the legal limit in Australia. As a result of the tests turning out to be positive, he was taken to the Maroubra Police Station.

“About 5:30 pm today (Sunday 5 April 2026), police were conducting stationary random breath testing on Malabar Road, Maroubra. A van was seen to allegedly stop short of the testing site and park. Officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command approached the vehicle and subjected the driver – a 39-year-old man – to roadside testing, which returned a positive result,” the police statement read.