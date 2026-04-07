David Warner Arrested In Australia For Drunk Driving
Former Australian batter David Warner has been arrested for drunk driving in Australia, and he must appear in court next month.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former Australian cricketer David Warner has landed in serious trouble. He has been charged with drunk driving after an event in Maroubra, Sydney, on Tuesday. According to a report by news.com.au, Warner, who is currently captaining Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, was pulled over by the New South Wales Police, and a random breath test was conducted on him.
The test reportedly found that the 39-year-old had consumed alcohol above the permitted limit. His blood alcohol reading was at 0.104 - more than double the legal limit in Australia. As a result of the tests turning out to be positive, he was taken to the Maroubra Police Station.
“About 5:30 pm today (Sunday 5 April 2026), police were conducting stationary random breath testing on Malabar Road, Maroubra. A van was seen to allegedly stop short of the testing site and park. Officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command approached the vehicle and subjected the driver – a 39-year-old man – to roadside testing, which returned a positive result,” the police statement read.
🚨 David Warner has been charged with drink driving in Sydney (9 News).— Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) April 7, 2026
- He will appear in local court, next month. pic.twitter.com/LM0Wd9Qmqt
"He was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station, where a second test allegedly returned a reading of 0.104.”
Warner last made his international appearance in the Super 8 match against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. This came after his retirement from red-ball cricket in January 2024 and from ODIs after the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup.
Although Warner retired from international cricket in 2024, he has continued playing franchise cricket. He enjoyed a breakthrough season for the Sydney Thunder and was also named as the skipper of the team. He was the leading run-getter in the 2025 season, scoring 433 runs from eight matches.
Warner is currently captaining the Karachi Kings in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). They are currently in second position in the points table with three victories in a row. He has played 112 Tests, 161 ODIs and 110 T20Is for Australia, scoring 15000-plus runs across the formats.