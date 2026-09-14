ETV Bharat / sports

‘Daughter Of Rohtak’: Shafali Verma’s Father Says ‘The Country Comes First, The Trophy Later’

The explosive batting of Rohtak's Shafali Verma has once again brought glory to the nation. ( IANS )

Rohtak: Indian women's cricket team opener Shafali Verma delivered a stellar performance in the recently concluded Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026. By playing consistently excellent innings in the knockout matches, she played a pivotal role in helping India win the Asia Cup for the eighth time. The explosive batting of Rohtak's Shafali Verma, an opener for the Indian women's cricket team, has once again brought glory to the nation.

There is a celebratory atmosphere at Shafali's home in Rohtak following Team India's Women's Asia Cup victory. Her family is proud of her achievement. Shafali's father, Sanjeev Verma, congratulated Team India, stating, "The country comes first, the trophy later."

Shafali Verma, who rose from the streets of Rohtak to carve a niche for herself in the cricketing world, has once again demonstrated her batting prowess. Expressing happiness over his daughter's achievement, Sanjeev congratulated the entire team. He said, "Team India performed brilliantly." He also mentioned that he had spoken to Shafali late at night and congratulated the players and the entire nation on the Indian team's victory.