‘Daughter Of Rohtak’: Shafali Verma’s Father Says ‘The Country Comes First, The Trophy Later’
She delivered a stellar performance in the recently concluded Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026; father notes there are still areas for improvement in Shafali's game.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST
Rohtak: Indian women's cricket team opener Shafali Verma delivered a stellar performance in the recently concluded Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026. By playing consistently excellent innings in the knockout matches, she played a pivotal role in helping India win the Asia Cup for the eighth time. The explosive batting of Rohtak's Shafali Verma, an opener for the Indian women's cricket team, has once again brought glory to the nation.
There is a celebratory atmosphere at Shafali's home in Rohtak following Team India's Women's Asia Cup victory. Her family is proud of her achievement. Shafali's father, Sanjeev Verma, congratulated Team India, stating, "The country comes first, the trophy later."
Shafali Verma, who rose from the streets of Rohtak to carve a niche for herself in the cricketing world, has once again demonstrated her batting prowess. Expressing happiness over his daughter's achievement, Sanjeev congratulated the entire team. He said, "Team India performed brilliantly." He also mentioned that he had spoken to Shafali late at night and congratulated the players and the entire nation on the Indian team's victory.
Addressing the issue of India not accepting the trophy, Shafali's father said, "We saw this last year too. Our relations with Pakistan are not good. Last time, the men's team didn't accept the trophy from them either. This time, for the same reason, the women's team didn't accept it."
Shafali's father said that she had promised to gift the family a 'Player of the Series' title this time. The family is overjoyed by Shafali's brilliant batting and the team's victory. Her father said, "I am proud of my daughter's hard work and achievement. This daughter of Rohtak has brought glory to her family and city across the nation through her talent."
Sanjeev notes that there are still areas for improvement in Shafali's game. He remarked that she needs to further refine her skills, believing she has not yet reached the full potential she is capable of attaining.
Also Read: