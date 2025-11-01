ETV Bharat / sports

Himachal's Daughter Renuka Singh: From Village Fields To World Cup Final, A Journey Inspiring Millions

Rampur: Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur, daughter of Himachal Pradesh, has made India proud in international cricket. She is considered the backbone of the Indian women’s cricket team’s fast bowling attack. After the semifinal win in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, the Indian team has entered the final, with Renuka as a key member.

The Indian team has played seven matches in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, including the semifinal against defending champions Australia. Renuka has played in five and taken three wickets in total. She has played against Pakistan (October 5), England (October 19), New Zealand (October 23), Bangladesh (October 26) and against Australia in the semifinal (October 30). She took two wickets against New Zealand and one against Bangladesh.

Renuka Singh belongs to Parsa village in Rohru tehsil of Shimla district and was born on January 2, 1996, into a modest family. Her father, Kehar Singh Thakur, worked in the Irrigation and Public Health Department but passed away when Renuka was just 3 years old. After his death, her mother, Sunita Thakur, took responsibility for the family as a Class-4 employee, raising both her children. Despite these hardships, Renuka’s passion for cricket persevered, leading her to the international stage.

Renuka Singh's success story (ETV Bharat)

Her mother said, "My daughter has made me feel like I'm in heaven. I am proud that the team has reached the final. If the team wins, we will organise a community feast in the village. Whenever Renuka comes home during holidays, she helps in the fields and in the kitchen. She always lives simply."

Renuka Singh’s Education

Renuka completed her primary education in her village, then attended GSS School, Dharamshala, for secondary education, followed by JAV Senior Secondary School, Kangra, for senior secondary education. She then pursued higher studies at Guru Nanak Dev University and Khalsa College, Amritsar, and later completed additional studies at Government College, Dharamshala.

Played Cricket With Brother And Friends

Renuka first played cricket with her brother and friends on the school ground. Recognising her talent, her uncle Bhupendra Singh Thakur, a teacher at PET College, encouraged her to take the next step. Following his advice, Renuka joined the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) women's residential academy, marking the start of her formal cricket training.