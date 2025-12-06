ETV Bharat / sports

Daughter of Bihar Labourer Demonstrates Perseverance To Win Four Golds At National Dragon Boat Championship

Sheikhpura: Behind the glitter of her four gold medals stands the story of perseverance and struggle of 22-year-old Rani Kumari and her family. A resident of Hussainabad in Ariyari block, Rani has seen her world go round as the people who used to mock her efforts are now queuing up to congratulate her in winning four gold medals at the 12th Senior National Dragon Boat Championship in Nanded in Maharashtra.

Rani's mother, Meera Devi, and father, Rajendra Chaudhary, borrowed money from wealthy moneylenders to fund their daughter's education and practice.

Rani Kumari with her kin (ETV Bharat)

"It was in 2019 that I came to the Collectorate ground in Sheikhpura to play rugby with a girl from the village. I participated in the district and state-level competitions several times. During this time, I met the coach Pankaj Kumar Jyotish, who told me to take up dragon boating," she disclosed.

After her schooling, Rani attended R. Lal College in Barbigha, located 35 km from her home for her graduation. She is currently pursuing postgraduate studies at Nalanda College in Bihar Sharif. Talking about her journey in dragon boating that she took up in 2023, Rani explained that there was no dragon boat practice in Sheikhpura, and she had to go to Motihari.

"Making such a decision in a village isn't easy. People taunted my family for sending a single girl away from home," she related. Seeing her work hard, the family supported Rani in every way. Rani disclosed that only Motihari has dragon boating facilities in Bihar. Her courage and dedication, along with the team spirit, helped her win eleven medals at the games held in Maharashtra. The Bihar team won seven gold medals, of which Rani won four. In the women's category, Rani won four golds, two silvers and two bronze medals.