Daughter of Bihar Labourer Demonstrates Perseverance To Win Four Golds At National Dragon Boat Championship
Rani Kumari's parents have been borrowing money from lenders to fund her sporting journey.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 2:44 PM IST
Sheikhpura: Behind the glitter of her four gold medals stands the story of perseverance and struggle of 22-year-old Rani Kumari and her family. A resident of Hussainabad in Ariyari block, Rani has seen her world go round as the people who used to mock her efforts are now queuing up to congratulate her in winning four gold medals at the 12th Senior National Dragon Boat Championship in Nanded in Maharashtra.
Rani's mother, Meera Devi, and father, Rajendra Chaudhary, borrowed money from wealthy moneylenders to fund their daughter's education and practice.
"It was in 2019 that I came to the Collectorate ground in Sheikhpura to play rugby with a girl from the village. I participated in the district and state-level competitions several times. During this time, I met the coach Pankaj Kumar Jyotish, who told me to take up dragon boating," she disclosed.
After her schooling, Rani attended R. Lal College in Barbigha, located 35 km from her home for her graduation. She is currently pursuing postgraduate studies at Nalanda College in Bihar Sharif. Talking about her journey in dragon boating that she took up in 2023, Rani explained that there was no dragon boat practice in Sheikhpura, and she had to go to Motihari.
"Making such a decision in a village isn't easy. People taunted my family for sending a single girl away from home," she related. Seeing her work hard, the family supported Rani in every way. Rani disclosed that only Motihari has dragon boating facilities in Bihar. Her courage and dedication, along with the team spirit, helped her win eleven medals at the games held in Maharashtra. The Bihar team won seven gold medals, of which Rani won four. In the women's category, Rani won four golds, two silvers and two bronze medals.
She disclosed that the training centre has now been moved from Motihari to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, and she is training there now. She disclosed that accommodation and food costs around Rs 10,000 every month, and training starts a month ahead of competitions.
Rani was honoured on Sports Day on August 29, 2025 and was given a cash prize. Recently, Bihar's Sports Minister, Shreyasi Singh recently honoured her and promised to open a sports academy. The other announcements made by the government are yet to be realised, she said.
Rani continues to struggle with poverty. Her father works as a labourer to support the family and often borrows money to help his daughter's dream come true. Rani has been practicing in Gorakhpur for the past eight months and is now preparing for an international competition.
She has sought assistance from the Bihar government and a job to help her move ahead. She says that poor athletes are unable to play due to a lack of funds.
Rajendra Chaudhary is overjoyed with his daughter's success. He shared that on completing her matriculation, she had wanted to join the Police, but later moved to dragon boating. "The entire family and village are happy with our daughter winning the medals," he said, while saying that he will do everything possible to fulfil his daughter's dreams.
Meanwhile, Meera Devi pointed out, “I took loans from several people to ensure that my daughter doesn't stay away from sports due to financial constraints. I borrowed money from villagers on interest to allow her to participate. Now, I'm very happy that my daughter has brought glory to the district and the village. We have incurred a debt of Rs 4 lakh so far."
Read More