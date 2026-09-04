Dasun Shanaka Smashes Fastest CPL Century; Guides Patriots To Biggest Win
The Caribbean Premier League fixture between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Kings produced numerous CPL records.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots outplayed St Lucia Kings by 137 runs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 fixture at the Basseterre. With the massive margin of the triumph, Patriots registered the biggest win in the tournament's history. Not only team records, but individual records were also broken, and Dasun Shanka was the man to rewrite the CPL record books. He smashed an unbeaten 121 runs from just 43 deliveries, laced with a total of 12 sixes.
Shanaka scores fastest CPL hundred
The Sri Lankan all-rounder completed his century in just 39 balls to register the fastest ton in the tournament's history. The staggering strike rate of 281.39 in the innings helped him ink the record. Previously, the record was jointly owned by Andre Russell (2018), Tim Seifert (2025) and Shimron Hetmyer (2025/2026 season), who have a 40-ball hundred in the tournament.
RECORD BREAKER 🤩— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 4, 2026
Amazing scenes at Warner Park as Dasun Shanaka smashes the CPL record with a 39 ball 💯 😱🇱🇰#CPL26 #SKNPvSLK #DasunShanaka #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport pic.twitter.com/w881tdoRrm
Also, it was Shanaka’s fourth T20 century. With the hundred, he has become only one of the four batters with four or more centuries batting at No. 4 or lower in T20 cricket.
Shanka’s knock helped the Patriots post a mammoth total of 235/4, which turned out to be too challenging for the opposition. Andre Fletcher also provided a significant contribution, scoring 64 runs from 38 deliveries in the Patriots’ innings.
Patriots on top 🇰🇳x 🇱🇨#CPL26 #SKNPvSLK #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #dansteel pic.twitter.com/Dihe8CVCa7— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 4, 2026
Biggest win in CPL
After posting 235 in the first innings, Patriots bundled out the opposition on a paltry total of 98 to register a 137-run victory. The occasion marked the biggest win in the history of the tournament. Earlier, Trinbago Knight Riders' 133-run win over Barbados Royals in the 2023 edition was the biggest win.
Biggest wins by runs in CPL history
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Kings - 137 runs (2026)
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals - 133 runs (2023)
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders - 122 runs (2016)
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors - 120 runs (2019)
Patriots at fifth position in points table
Patriots have kept themselves alive in the race to the playoffs with the mammoth win, and the victory margin has also boosted their net run rate. They are currently in fifth position in the standings with seven points from eight matches, with a net run rate of 0.593. St Lucia Kings are positioned in fourth place in the standings with eight points and a net run rate of -0.888.