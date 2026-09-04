ETV Bharat / sports

Dasun Shanaka Smashes Fastest CPL Century; Guides Patriots To Biggest Win

Hyderabad: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots outplayed St Lucia Kings by 137 runs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 fixture at the Basseterre. With the massive margin of the triumph, Patriots registered the biggest win in the tournament's history. Not only team records, but individual records were also broken, and Dasun Shanka was the man to rewrite the CPL record books. He smashed an unbeaten 121 runs from just 43 deliveries, laced with a total of 12 sixes.

Shanaka scores fastest CPL hundred

The Sri Lankan all-rounder completed his century in just 39 balls to register the fastest ton in the tournament's history. The staggering strike rate of 281.39 in the innings helped him ink the record. Previously, the record was jointly owned by Andre Russell (2018), Tim Seifert (2025) and Shimron Hetmyer (2025/2026 season), who have a 40-ball hundred in the tournament.

Also, it was Shanaka’s fourth T20 century. With the hundred, he has become only one of the four batters with four or more centuries batting at No. 4 or lower in T20 cricket.

Shanka’s knock helped the Patriots post a mammoth total of 235/4, which turned out to be too challenging for the opposition. Andre Fletcher also provided a significant contribution, scoring 64 runs from 38 deliveries in the Patriots’ innings.