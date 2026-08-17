ETV Bharat / sports

Darvish Rasooli To Lead As Afghanistan Cricket Names A Youthful Squad For Asian Games 2026

Hyderabad: Afghanistan have named a youthful squad for men’s cricket in the Asian Games 2026. The squad includes a change of leadership as well, with regular skipper Rashid Khan being replaced by Darvish Rasooli to lead the team. Although the team include most of the fresh faces, the 15-member side also includes experienced stars like Najibullah Zadran and Karim Janat.

The squad includes most of the players from the recently concluded 11th edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League. Some of the regular players, including captain Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai, will not feature in the squad.

Men’s cricket in the Asian Games are set to take place from September 24 to October 3 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Afghanistan will host the Indian team a week prior to the continental event.

Top-order batter Mohammad Akram has earned his chance in the squad after scoring 339 runs in eight innings, including a century and two fifties in the recently held season of the Shpageeza Cricket League. All-rounder Ismat Alam amassed 294 runs and took nine wickets in the League to get an opportunity in the national setup.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq, Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal and Imran Mir are other youth players in the squad, while Najibullah and Janat bring international experience.

Afghanistan men’s cricket team for Asian Games 2026