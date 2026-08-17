Darvish Rasooli To Lead As Afghanistan Cricket Names A Youthful Squad For Asian Games 2026
Afghanistan have made a lot of changes to the men’s cricket team named for the Asian Games 2026.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Afghanistan have named a youthful squad for men’s cricket in the Asian Games 2026. The squad includes a change of leadership as well, with regular skipper Rashid Khan being replaced by Darvish Rasooli to lead the team. Although the team include most of the fresh faces, the 15-member side also includes experienced stars like Najibullah Zadran and Karim Janat.
The squad includes most of the players from the recently concluded 11th edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League. Some of the regular players, including captain Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai, will not feature in the squad.
Men’s cricket in the Asian Games are set to take place from September 24 to October 3 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Afghanistan will host the Indian team a week prior to the continental event.
🚨 𝐒𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐃 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓! 🚨— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 17, 2026
Here’s our AfghanAbdalyan squad for the Asian Games 2026, set to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 24 to October 3. 👏
🔗: https://t.co/vEdXSjK3I9#AfghanAbdalyan | #AsianGames2026 pic.twitter.com/qVtYnzfPgU
Top-order batter Mohammad Akram has earned his chance in the squad after scoring 339 runs in eight innings, including a century and two fifties in the recently held season of the Shpageeza Cricket League. All-rounder Ismat Alam amassed 294 runs and took nine wickets in the League to get an opportunity in the national setup.
Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq, Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal and Imran Mir are other youth players in the squad, while Najibullah and Janat bring international experience.
Afghanistan men’s cricket team for Asian Games 2026
Darwish Rasooli (c), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Mohammad Akram, Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Imran Mir, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Najibullah Zadran, Farmanullah Safi, Ismat Alam, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Abdullah Ahmadzai
Asian Games 2026 Men’s cricket schedule
Important dates for men’s cricket are as follows
September 24–26: Preliminary Group Matches
September 28: Quarter-final 1 (5:30 AM IST) & Quarter-final 2 (10:30 AM IST)
September 29: Quarter-final 3 (5:30 AM IST) & Quarter-final 4 (10:30 AM IST)
October 1: Semifinal 1 (5:30 AM & 10:30 AM IST)
October 3: Bronze Medal Match & Gold Medal Final