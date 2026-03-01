"All My Soldiers Are Ready', Says Darren Sammy Ahead Of Must-Win Clash Against India
India takes on the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in a virtual quarter-final. The winner will qualify for the semi-finals of the marquee tournament.
Kolkata: If India brings structure to a knockout night at Eden Gardens, West Indies are bringing swagger — and their head coach, Darren Sammy, is leading the charge with a grin, a wink, and a few well-aimed verbal bouncers.
Asked about the sea of blue that will fill Eden Gardens, Sammy burst out laughing. "When Indian fans wish me 'Best of Luck', I ask back, 'Do you mean it?’" he quipped, before turning reflective. "I love being here in Kolkata. The great teams of the West Indies won in India. They have left a mark on the generations that came after them. I use my experience, being here before, on how good Eden Gardens has been for us," he said.
The wit quickly gave way to intent. "All my soldiers are ready," he declared, more than once, smiling but serious. "We have 11 dangerous players, and India too has 11 dangerous players. So, it will be a battle of two great teams," he warned.
For Sammy, this isn't just another Super 8 game — it's destiny calling. "To win this tournament, you have to go through India at some point. Tomorrow is that day for us," he said on Saturday.
"It will still feel like a David and Goliath showdown, but in 2016, David did defeat Goliath (not India). So that's what I will tell my boys — all my soldiers are ready for battle," he asserted.
The messaging is clear: Respect India, but don't fear them. "South Africa has shown that India is beatable," he said. "But you have some extremely good power hitters. Varun Chakravarthy is the number 1 bowler in T20 cricket. We respect every opposition," he said.
Sammy's tone throughout the press conference oscillated between humour and steel. He made light of the dew factor. "The pitch looked a bit dry. We cannot control the dew," he said. And then pivoted straight back to the essentials.
"The first couple of overs are going to be very important. We have to assess the wicket very quickly… it is a battle of who executes. I expect it to be an exciting game," he added.
He is particularly pleased with the mood inside the dressing room, especially the form of aggressive batter Shimron Hetmyer. "His mindset has made him have a good run. This is the most relaxed he has been. He is enjoying the game. His batting has sent a lot of positive messages in the group," Sammy maintained.
There is a belief, too, drawn from recent performances. "Bar South Africa, we have done well in most games… we are ready to respond to that. All hands on execution," Sammy said, adding that the focus now is simple: "Leave everything behind in Ahmedabad and focus solely on what we need to do against the Indian team."
West Indies' batting firepower — 66 sixes already in the tournament — suggests they will not die wondering. And Sammy knows exactly what's at stake. "It's a knockout. You win, you go through. You lose, and you start thinking about all the what-ifs. That's what makes a World Cup the pinnacle of the sport," he quipped.
A semifinal against England in Mumbai awaits the winner. But for now, Sammy is content to set the tone — half humour, half war cry, all belief.
"History could repeat," he said with a knowing smile. "Let me see if my words come true," he said.
