"All My Soldiers Are Ready', Says Darren Sammy Ahead Of Must-Win Clash Against India

West Indies' Matthew Forde, left, Jason Holder, back second left, Shamar Joseph, right, and others during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, February 28, 2026 ( PTI )

By Meenakshi Rao

Kolkata: If India brings structure to a knockout night at Eden Gardens, West Indies are bringing swagger — and their head coach, Darren Sammy, is leading the charge with a grin, a wink, and a few well-aimed verbal bouncers.

Asked about the sea of blue that will fill Eden Gardens, Sammy burst out laughing. "When Indian fans wish me 'Best of Luck', I ask back, 'Do you mean it?’" he quipped, before turning reflective. "I love being here in Kolkata. The great teams of the West Indies won in India. They have left a mark on the generations that came after them. I use my experience, being here before, on how good Eden Gardens has been for us," he said.

The wit quickly gave way to intent. "All my soldiers are ready," he declared, more than once, smiling but serious. "We have 11 dangerous players, and India too has 11 dangerous players. So, it will be a battle of two great teams," he warned.

India takes on the West Indies in a Super 8 clash at the iconic Eden Gardens in what is a virtual quarterfinal.

For Sammy, this isn't just another Super 8 game — it's destiny calling. "To win this tournament, you have to go through India at some point. Tomorrow is that day for us," he said on Saturday.

"It will still feel like a David and Goliath showdown, but in 2016, David did defeat Goliath (not India). So that's what I will tell my boys — all my soldiers are ready for battle," he asserted.

The messaging is clear: Respect India, but don't fear them. "South Africa has shown that India is beatable," he said. "But you have some extremely good power hitters. Varun Chakravarthy is the number 1 bowler in T20 cricket. We respect every opposition," he said.