‘This One For Him’: Daniel Suarez Dedicates His Coca-Cola 600 Win To Kyle Busch
Daniel Surarez dedicated his NASCAR Cup Series win to Kyle Busch, who died recently in the lead-up to this race.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
Hyderabad: Daniel Suarez emerged triumphant in the Coca-Cola 600 and dedicated his win to his late friend Kyle Busch. Suarez navigated the 600-mile track with precision to finish at the top after starting 14th on the grid. He clocked a timing of 4:37:07.572 to edge out second-placed Christopher Bell by a narrow margin of 0.61 seconds. The Mexican-American car racing driver bagged 55 points, but more than that, he celebrated his win for Kyle Busch, whom he credits for his career’s trajectory. Busch recently died in the lead-up to this race.
Suarez dedicates his Coca-Cola 600 win
Suarez said in the post-race interview that Kyle always believed in him even when the seats were empty.
"Kyle is the reason I’m here. He believed in me when the seats were empty. This one is for him. He’s going through a lot, but he’s still the GOAT in my eyes,” Suarez remarked after winning the race.
Only a few days after Busch’s death, NASCAR returned to the track under a cloud of grief. Various sports personalities offered condolences after his demise.
How did Kyle Busch die?
The 41-year-old was reportedly hospitalised after becoming unresponsive during a racing simulator session held in Concord, North Carolina, the previous week. According to a statement released by his family and NASCAR officials on Saturday, he died because severe pneumonia rapidly developed into sepsis.
Busch’s family confirmed on Thursday that he passed away due to complications linked to severe pneumonia and sepsis. He was one of the toughest competitors in NASCAR, winning championships in 2015 and 2019 for Joe Gibbs Racing. Also, he was known by nicknames such as "Rowdy" and “Wild Thing” for his post-race banters and regular feuds with other drivers in the championship.
NASCAR pay respects to Busch
Before the race, NASCAR paid respects to Busch in an emotional ceremony that included Busch’s wife, Samantha, and two young children, Brexton and Lennix, his parents, and his brother, former NASCAR champion Kurt Busch. NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell said that Kyle will always be te part of the NASCAR family and have their full support.