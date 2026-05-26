ETV Bharat / sports

‘This One For Him’: Daniel Suarez Dedicates His Coca-Cola 600 Win To Kyle Busch

Hyderabad: Daniel Suarez emerged triumphant in the Coca-Cola 600 and dedicated his win to his late friend Kyle Busch. Suarez navigated the 600-mile track with precision to finish at the top after starting 14th on the grid. He clocked a timing of 4:37:07.572 to edge out second-placed Christopher Bell by a narrow margin of 0.61 seconds. The Mexican-American car racing driver bagged 55 points, but more than that, he celebrated his win for Kyle Busch, whom he credits for his career’s trajectory. Busch recently died in the lead-up to this race.

Suarez dedicates his Coca-Cola 600 win

Suarez said in the post-race interview that Kyle always believed in him even when the seats were empty.

"Kyle is the reason I’m here. He believed in me when the seats were empty. This one is for him. He’s going through a lot, but he’s still the GOAT in my eyes,” Suarez remarked after winning the race.

Only a few days after Busch’s death, NASCAR returned to the track under a cloud of grief. Various sports personalities offered condolences after his demise.