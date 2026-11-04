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2026 Youth Olympics: Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu Scripts History, Becoming India’s First Wushu Medalist At Competition

Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu made history by securing a bronze medal in a wushu competition at the Youth Olympic Games.

dakar 2026 youth olympics
Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 4, 2026 at 9:48 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Dakar (Senegal): Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics is turning out to be an impressive campaign so far for the Indian contingent. Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu added another glorious chapter in India’s run at the competition, becoming the first Wushu medalist from the country at the global event. With her podium finish, the teenager from Manipur bagged a third medal for the country in the event.

The young Indian signed off the event with an aggregate score of 18.039 points, combining her performances from Gunshu and Changquan. Sondos Sonbol of Egypt bagged the gold medal with an aggregate score of 18.660 points, while Valeria Frannerys of Venezuela finished the event with a silver medal thanks to a score of 18.199 points.

Wushu made its debut at the Youth Olympic Games, and Chanu bagged a medal on her debut in the tournament.

Chanu shines in the Changquan event

Chanu dished out a strong performance across the two disciplines to get a medal. She scored 8.723 points in Gunshu, the weapon-based routine and finished fourth in that segment. However, she inked a comeback in Changquan, the bare-handed routine, finishing second amongst eight finalists with a score of 9.316 points.

Her combined score was 18.039, ensuring her finish ahead of the fourth-placed Georgia's Gvantsa Karchava with 17.700 points.

Chanu had a strong finish in the preliminary round with 17.982 points. She had a record score of 8.876 in Gunshu and 9.106 in Changquan to get an entry into the final.

India have won two silver and a bronze medal so far in the competition. Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada bagged silver in women's judo (63kg), while Dhinidhi Desinghu bagged bronze in the women's 100m freestyle swimming event.

What are the Gunshu and Changquan events in wushu?

Changquan (Long Fist) and Gunshu (Staff) are two routine events in competitive wushu which are often combined into a single multi-format event. Changquan is a fast-paced, bare-handed style that originates from northern China. The discipline combines sweeping long-range movements, deep stances, high-speed punches and kicks, and dramatic acrobatic elements.

Gunshu is a long-weapon event using a staff, traditionally made of white wood or modern lightweight carbon fibre. The key techniques include swinging, chopping, thrusting, rising strikes, sweeping, and spinning/rotating movements

TAGGED:

DAKAR 2026 YOUTH OLYMPICS
RAJKUMARI LANCHENBI CHANU RECORDS
DAKAR 2026 YOUTH OLYMPICS INDIA
2026 YOUTH OLYMPICS SCHEDULE

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