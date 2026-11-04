2026 Youth Olympics: Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu Scripts History, Becoming India’s First Wushu Medalist At Competition
Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu made history by securing a bronze medal in a wushu competition at the Youth Olympic Games.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 9:48 AM IST
Dakar (Senegal): Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics is turning out to be an impressive campaign so far for the Indian contingent. Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu added another glorious chapter in India’s run at the competition, becoming the first Wushu medalist from the country at the global event. With her podium finish, the teenager from Manipur bagged a third medal for the country in the event.
The young Indian signed off the event with an aggregate score of 18.039 points, combining her performances from Gunshu and Changquan. Sondos Sonbol of Egypt bagged the gold medal with an aggregate score of 18.660 points, while Valeria Frannerys of Venezuela finished the event with a silver medal thanks to a score of 18.199 points.
MORE HISTORIC STUFF, FOLKS!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 RAJKUMARI CHANU WINS INDIA’S FIRST-EVER WUSHU MEDAL AT THE YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES! 🇮🇳 India’s Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu clinched Bronze in the Women’s Changquan Combined Final! 🥉 3rd Medal for India at Youth Oly Games 2026! A TEENAGER FROM MANIPUR HAS MADE THE ENTIRE NATION PROUD!!!!!!! 🇮🇳❤️— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) November 3, 2026
Wushu made its debut at the Youth Olympic Games, and Chanu bagged a medal on her debut in the tournament.
Chanu shines in the Changquan event
Chanu dished out a strong performance across the two disciplines to get a medal. She scored 8.723 points in Gunshu, the weapon-based routine and finished fourth in that segment. However, she inked a comeback in Changquan, the bare-handed routine, finishing second amongst eight finalists with a score of 9.316 points.
Her combined score was 18.039, ensuring her finish ahead of the fourth-placed Georgia's Gvantsa Karchava with 17.700 points.
A moment to cherish for Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu! 🇮🇳🥉 Watch her celebrate her podium finish at the Youth Olympic Games. #Dakar2026 #YouthOlympics #Wushu https://t.co/D7X4GQtviL— Olympic Khel ™ (@OlympicKhel) November 3, 2026
Chanu had a strong finish in the preliminary round with 17.982 points. She had a record score of 8.876 in Gunshu and 9.106 in Changquan to get an entry into the final.
India have won two silver and a bronze medal so far in the competition. Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada bagged silver in women's judo (63kg), while Dhinidhi Desinghu bagged bronze in the women's 100m freestyle swimming event.
What are the Gunshu and Changquan events in wushu?
Changquan (Long Fist) and Gunshu (Staff) are two routine events in competitive wushu which are often combined into a single multi-format event. Changquan is a fast-paced, bare-handed style that originates from northern China. The discipline combines sweeping long-range movements, deep stances, high-speed punches and kicks, and dramatic acrobatic elements.
Excitement and jitters! ✨ India's Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu reacts after winning bronze medal at #Dakar2026. 🥉 #YouthOlympics https://t.co/rGCMIGIluc— Olympic Khel ™ (@OlympicKhel) November 3, 2026
Gunshu is a long-weapon event using a staff, traditionally made of white wood or modern lightweight carbon fibre. The key techniques include swinging, chopping, thrusting, rising strikes, sweeping, and spinning/rotating movements