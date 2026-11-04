ETV Bharat / sports

2026 Youth Olympics: Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu Scripts History, Becoming India’s First Wushu Medalist At Competition

Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu ( AFP )

Dakar (Senegal): Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics is turning out to be an impressive campaign so far for the Indian contingent. Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu added another glorious chapter in India’s run at the competition, becoming the first Wushu medalist from the country at the global event. With her podium finish, the teenager from Manipur bagged a third medal for the country in the event.

The young Indian signed off the event with an aggregate score of 18.039 points, combining her performances from Gunshu and Changquan. Sondos Sonbol of Egypt bagged the gold medal with an aggregate score of 18.660 points, while Valeria Frannerys of Venezuela finished the event with a silver medal thanks to a score of 18.199 points.

Wushu made its debut at the Youth Olympic Games, and Chanu bagged a medal on her debut in the tournament. Chanu shines in the Changquan event Chanu dished out a strong performance across the two disciplines to get a medal. She scored 8.723 points in Gunshu, the weapon-based routine and finished fourth in that segment. However, she inked a comeback in Changquan, the bare-handed routine, finishing second amongst eight finalists with a score of 9.316 points. Her combined score was 18.039, ensuring her finish ahead of the fourth-placed Georgia's Gvantsa Karchava with 17.700 points.